The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy and Brooke join forces?

They might never be friends, but Brooke and Steffy have the same goal on The Bold and the Beautiful and they might be able to accomplish their goal by working together. It’s a long shot, but it could happen.

Let’s face it, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will never, ever be friends. They’ve managed to stay cordial over the years but it’s a very fine line. A very fine line. Truthfully, that line is virtually nonexistent these days after Brooke assumed the CEO role at Forrester Creations after Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) stole the company from the Forresters.

Brooke only took the CEO position in hopes of reversing the damage wrought by Carter and Hope, and she confided as much to Zende (Delon De Metz), who promised not to tell anyone. We don’t know if Brooke is still planning on honoring her pledge and returning the company to the Forresters after Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) effectively ended their relationship by choosing Taylor (Rebecca Budig) over her. We do, however, know that Steffy is only returning to work to ensure that her family gets their company back.

If their interests align, it makes sense that Steffy and Brooke team up to get what they want. With Brooke as the CEO and Steffy as the new president of the company, they could push for changes that eventually lead to Carter signing the paperwork back to the Forresters.

This whole plan hits a roadblock, however, when it comes to motivation. Brooke’s motivation is altruistic — righting a wrong — until the point it becomes self-serving. She’s hoping to win Ridge back by showing him that she was on his side all along. The problem, of course, is that Ridge doesn’t agree with Brooke turning her back on him. He believes she betrayed the Forresters. So even if she gets the company back for him, it doesn’t mean they’re getting back together.

On the other hand, Steffy is very happy to see her parents back together. She’s wanted Ridge to get away from Brooke for a long time, so if they end up working together it’s not to help her get back together with Ridge. In fact, we could see Steffy using the situation to her advantage. Brooke could absolutely help Steffy get the company back to the Forresters, but that’s where Steffy would draw the line.

Brooke and Steffy’s long history prevents them from being friends, but they do have a common goal, and they might be able to win control of Forrester Creations if they team up. After that, though, all bets are off.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors