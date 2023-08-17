The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy REJECTS Finn and Liam?

Steffy finds herself in the middle of a war for her affection in The Bold and the Beautiful while Ridge and Brooke think about their future.

Night has fallen and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) gets a call from Thomas, who wants to check in on her. She’s all by herself and the kids are sleeping. She tells her brother it’s weird not being at home with Finn.

Finn (Tanner Novlan), in the meantime, is getting back to an empty house after a workout. He looks around sadly, thinking about his family. “How is this possible?” he wonders aloud as he looks at old photos and reflects on when he asked Steffy to marry him. He thinks about their Christmases together, special occasions. He’s not going to let her go.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is still at the office when he looks out the window and thinks about his conversation with Ridge. He laid everything on the line, telling Ridge he wants to be with Steffy.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), for his part, is kissing Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) in his office. Before they head home, they have to talk about a few things. They have some “unfinished business” and that includes the wedding he mentioned. He wants to have a wedding. He’s been designing gowns for her.

Liam’s deep in thought, pacing. He’s thinking about seeing Steffy on the beach, running to her.

Teddy bear in hand, Steffy is pacing, too, when Finn walks in and tells her he doesn’t want to spend another night apart from her.

Brooke tells Ridge that they’ve only gotten closer over the years, and through all the challenges they’ve grown stronger. His design, he says, is about representing how he feels for her and how she takes his breath away. She’s stunned by the drawing.

(Image credit: CBS)

Liam thinks about what happened in Rome. “Nope, not letting you go again,” he says, getting up and walking out of the office.

Finn asks about the kids. Steffy says they don’t know what’s happening and think they’re just visiting. She says Kelly is doing fine after the incident at the beach. He hopes that there won’t be any “residual damage” to their relationship. He wants to prove he can care for their family. “Steffy, just give me another chance,” he says.

All the time apart has shown Finn what he misses the most, and it’s Steffy and the kids. He misses her so darn much. Steffy’s resolve is wearing down. He tells her that the beach house is way too big without them, and he will go out of his way to make sure the house is safe for them. She tells him she wants to wake the kids up and go home with him. “I want to be with you, I do,” she says. He kisses her, and she tells him she can’t be with him while Sheila is out there. And while she believes that Finn hasn’t seen her, she’s worried that Sheila could strike at any time. He pledges to fix this because nothing will ever keep them apart.

Ridge shows Brooke his other designs and she loves them. “Any of these designs would be so bold and beyond beautiful,” she says. She says she wants to pick out her own dress and do everything her way. “Surprise me,” he says, and that’s what she wants to do. They share another kiss.

Steffy turns out the lights, stopping at the mantle to look at photos. Suddenly Liam bursts in (because apparently everyone has a key to Eric’s house) and he needs to tell her something.

Ridge tells Brooke he likes to give her comfort, especially knowing that she’s hurting because she’s worried about her daughter. Brooke knows he’s worried about his daughter, too. But they can conquer anything together.

Finn returns home, dejected. He stares at the photos, saying that he’ll be together with Steffy.

Steffy tells Liam that Finn was just there. He tells her that she’s incredible, the most incredible woman he’s ever met and he lists off all of the many wonderful traits she has. He’s been thinking about how he kissed her in Rome and he doesn’t want to pretend that his feelings don’t exist. He says if he ever had a chance with her, he’d take it. The last thing he’d ever want to do is interfere with her marriage, but since things have changed he wants her to know he’s “completely” in love with her. He gently kisses her cheek. “You should leave,” she whispers, looking stricken. Liam turns back at the door, but she says nothing so he walks out.

(Image credit: CBS)

Well, well, well. Just when Steffy made it seem like she rejected Finn, she also rejected Liam. Didn’t see that one coming.

In a way, Steffy is in the same place Hope (Annika Noelle) has been in since leaving Liam and having a steamy affair with Thomas while her marriage was crumbling. These days, Hope is basking in her newfound solitude, and it doesn't look like she wants Thomas around either.

When it comes to Steffy, though, there’s no question she’s torn about letting Finn back into her life. She doesn’t really want to say goodbye and she’s not eager to divorce, as Hope was, but she can’t deny that while Sheila is still out there she’ll never feel safe. And that’s fair, right, because Finn embraced Sheila and gave his crazy birth mother reason to think she’s welcome in his life.

For the time being, it looks like Steffy is on Team Steffy. She’s not choosing anyone right now. Until the Sheila situation is resolved, she’s not taking anyone back, whether it’s her husband — or her ex-husband.