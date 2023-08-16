The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor opens old WOUNDS?

Taylor returns to help and support Steffy, but her advice shocks Ridge and Steffy. What does it all mean for The Bold and the Beautiful moving forward?

We start out with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) praising Eric’s (John McCook) choice in wine. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) comes in and thanks Eric again for all of the toys he got for the kids, who are thrilled with them. Eric says they love having the kids there, and he tells her she’s welcome for as long as she needs. Ridge thanks his father for making things safe for Steffy. Eric can’t believe she doesn’t feel safe at home, or with Finn.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) is taking a work call when RJ (Joshua Hoffman) shows up. RJ is trying to understand what’s happening and Finn agrees that he messed up with Kelly. But what he really needs is RJ’s help with Steffy.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) is thrilled that the big contract is finally done and Liam (Scott Clifton) hopes their father is happy about it. Wyatt reveals that their father is happy that Liam finally opened up to him about what’s going on in his life. Particularly, Wyatt adds, “Steffy separating from Finn.”

RJ can’t believe Finn needs his help with Steffy. Finn has been lost without her and it’s starting to hit him hard. He takes responsibility for his actions, but he truly believes that Steffy never would have left if not for Liam.

Liam expresses how proud he is of Steffy for going to Eric’s — for her safety — but when Wyatt says it’s also a chance for him to get back with Steffy.

Taylor (Krista Allen) arrives home early because she was worried about Steffy. She hugs her daughter and holds her tight because Steffy means so much to her.

RJ doesn’t understand why Finn blames Liam. He has no idea about what happened with the hug. Naturally, he’s shocked to hear that Finn hugged Sheila. Finn says he didn’t get a chance to talk to Steffy about it because Liam beat him to it.

Wyatt reminds Liam that he’s the one who said letting Steffy go was the biggest mistake of his life. Now’s his chance to rectify that mistake because Steffy is at Eric’s house.

Taylor is happy to be with Steffy when she needs her. It’s a lot to manage. Taylor says it was a big decision to go to Eric’s house — as both Ridge and Eric agree with her — but then Taylor shocks everyone by suggesting that maybe Steffy needs to go back home.

RJ is more concerned about Finn and Sheila’s hug, and he believes that Liam could have been motivated by the need to protect the kids. Finn refuses to believe it, and when RJ asks if he truly believes Liam is trying to sabotage his relationship he says he knows it.

Wyatt knows a rivalry between Liam and Finn is coming, but he also truly believes that Liam might not be seeing that this is a second chance. Or maybe he’s not admitting it to himself.

Eric leaves Taylor, Ridge and Steffy to talk. Ridge thinks Finn needs to work things out before she can return home. With Eric, they have security. Taylor doesn’t think Finn would ever do anything to hurt Steffy, but Ridge argues that he already did. That’s where Taylor disagrees, and it’s why she’s advocating for Steffy’s marriage. Finn loves Steffy — and only Steffy.

Taylor doesn’t think the kids should be without their father. As she and Ridge argue, Steffy thinks of Finn telling her how much he loves her and how much he will fight to keep them safe. Taylor reminds Ridge that their grandkids and Steffy are her top priority. Ridge says he doesn’t want her marriage to fall apart, but Steffy needs to keep an open mind because Sheila could be anywhere at any time. Taylor watches him talk to Steffy, her eyes narrowed.

RJ says Liam has a right to be protective, but when Finn says Liam still loves Steffy it changes him. Finn tells RJ that before he met Steffy he had everything he needed in life, but then Steffy came into the hospital and he realized that she was his life. She means everything to him. “It breaks my heart that she doesn’t feel safe here because of Sheila,” he says. He’s made promises to Steffy, and he knows he’s messed up. He’s apologized to Steffy and begged for her forgiveness, but he needs to do more. And he knows that Liam is a problem, too.

Liam admits Wyatt is right about his feelings for Steffy. And he’s told her how he feels about her. He told Finn, too. And he kissed Steffy — twice — but the last thing he ever wanted was to break up a marriage. But Finn is a danger to Steffy and the kids.

Finn says he almost lost her, and he will never lose her again. Liam says he’s only got one life to live, and he wants to live it with Steffy and Kelly. Wyatt smiles. There’s a montage of everyone looking very concerned and perplexed about the whole situation.

Now that Taylor is back, we’ll have some much-needed perspective on this whole situation. Interestingly, we last saw Taylor when everyone got back from Rome and Ridge and Brooke finally got back together. Taylor knows a thing or two about broken marriages and men who would rather be with someone other than their wives.

Taylor knows that Finn is absolutely dedicated to Steffy in every way, so it makes sense that she’d support them trying to fix their marriage. At the moment she likely doesn’t know everything that’s happened between Hope and Liam, and Liam and Steffy, but it’s worth noting that Taylor’s advice to Steffy is in line with what Brooke has been saying to Hope about not giving up on her relationship with Liam.

She doesn’t seem surprised that Ridge isn’t rooting for Steffy and Finn to reconcile and she’s probably wondering what’s behind that — and whether Brooke has anything to do with it.

However, now that she’s back, Taylor will be there to help Steffy navigate these troubled times and that means she’ll be around more often, and this could stir up lots of old wounds in the family as her presence speaks to broken marriages.