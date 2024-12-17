The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor waiting in the wings?

As Brooke and Ridge’s relationship continues to fall apart on The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor is there to support her ex-husband. But is she secretly hoping to win him back?

It goes without saying that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) have a strong bond even though they’re no longer married. They share two grown children and suffered the loss of a daughter. They’ve been through a lot over the years, and despite Ridge’s decision to leave Taylor for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), they’re still close.

Ridge was there for Taylor when she was diagnosed with broken heart syndrome, helping her to heal and find a new path forward. While she insisted that she doesn’t need a man in her life to be fulfilled, there’s no denying that she would love to see her family whole again.

We also know that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is rooting for a reconciliation between her parents. She tried to play it nice when Ridge and Brooke got together, but in her mind a Logan is a Logan and Brooke Logan is responsible for Steffy’s parents divorcing in the first place. Now that things are on the rocks between Ridge and Brooke, Steffy is making no secret of her desire for Ridge to reconnect with Taylor.

We’ve talked before about Ridge and Brooke being star-crossed lovers . They seem like they were destined to be together, especially after Ridge’s big epiphany in Rome last year, but given how fickle fate can be, it’s also fitting that they don’t end up together. It’s hard to see a path forward for them after Ridge called Hope (Annika Noelle) a “slut,” knowing that it’s the same word Ridge’s mother used to describe Brooke. And with Brooke stepping into a leadership role at the new Forrester Creations, well, it looks like Ridge and Brooke are done.

Taylor, in the meantime, has been quietly supporting Ridge as he navigates Hope’s firing and all of the chaos that came with her departure. Ridge needs support and he’s not getting it from Brooke, rather it’s coming from Taylor. Pretty soon, Ridge is going to see that it’s so much easier being with Taylor than it is with Brooke, and we’re quite confident that they’ll be back together before you know it.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.