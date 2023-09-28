The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor's ULTIMATUM?

Taylor shows up to motivate Finn to get rid of Sheila while Sheila seems to be settling back in with Deacon on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) finds one of Hayes’ toys after Liam leaves. He’s overcome with sadness at the loss of his family. He thinks back to happier days with Steffy, like when he proposed to her. The sound of the door closing jots him from his reverie. Taylor (Krista Allen) is there and she tells him that he might be the only person who doesn’t need to worry about locking his door given that Sheila is out.

Speaking of Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), she’s still at Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) house expressing her gratitude for all he’s done for her. He’s shocked that she’s speechless, teasing her. Sheila says she’ll be grateful forever for what he has done.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) looks at Eric’s portrait and their drawings. Donna (Jennifer Gareis) says Eric is still resting. RJ would do anything to help, but at this point he thinks Ridge needs to know what’s happening.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), meanwhile, tells Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) that they can’t support two new lines. They shouldn’t cut anything to make way for Eric’s line. Carter says Eric isn’t backing down, and they only have one budget to work from. Brooke proposes that Ridge talk to RJ about it.

Donna thinks Eric would feel betrayed if RJ talks to his father. Donna doesn’t think they should walk away from the collection, and she definitely doesn’t think RJ should talk to Ridge.

Deacon says he called in a favor to help a friend, and she says that she will do anything if he needs a favor. She wants to get comfortable and he makes a joke about her nine toes, because she went as far to cut off her toe to fake her death. Just as she would do anything to be close to Finn and Hayes. And Deacon.

Carter is going to play around with the numbers while Ridge plans to speak with RJ about collaborating on one couture line. Carter doesn’t think it’ll happen, but Ridge knows he has to try. Brooke thinks it’s all going to work out.

(Image credit: CBS)

RJ questions Donna because he thought she was concerned, too. She says Eric was so excited when he got started and now he’s going downhill, and RJ points out that all of the things she’s saying are reasons he should tell his father what’s happening. RJ cherishes his time working with Eric. She begs him to not give up on Eric.

Finn asks about Steffy and the kids. They’re “settling in,” she says, and they miss their father, even amid all the upheaval. Taylor says he can make this all end, but he needs to make sure Steffy is safe and that means making sure Sheila never bothers them again.

Deacon tells Sheila that everyone deserves love. “You have no idea what that means to me,” she says.

Taylor understands the connection he has with Sheila, but she’s never been his mother. He knows, and he’s talked to Li about it. Taylor can’t understand how Finn is even conflicted about this. Sheila wanted to kill Steffy. She gets angry and tells Finn to “step up” and get rid of Sheila.

Sheila wants to know how Deacon knows the judge. It’s a long story, he says. He knows she’s done some bad things in the past; she says she has taken responsibility for everything she’s done.

Brooke knows that fighting with his father is taking a toll on Ridge, and she will be there to support him. And why is he putting RJ in the middle? As he says it, RJ walks in. “I can tell you why, Dad,” he says. Ridge and Brooke are glad he’s there because they need to understand what’s happening. RJ looks conflicted and Brooke reassures him that he’s not betraying Eric. RJ reflects on what Donna said and decides not to tell him the truth. Instead, he tells Ridge that this might be the most important collection Eric has ever done and Ridge should give him the support he needs to finish it.

Taylor reminds Finn how they were torn apart before, and he says they found their way back to each other. He thinks back to that moment, telling Taylor that his love for Steffy is enough to keep her safe. Taylor is fine with that, but he needs to do whatever it takes to keep Sheila away from them.

Deacon admits that being around Sheila has changed him, too. She tells him she’ll never forget how much his actions mean to her. She feels bad that they can’t see each other. He says it’s just too dangerous, and she agrees. She promises to not surprise him anymore by showing up unannounced, but she’ll never forget what he did. She says goodbye, but he gets up and stops her. He’s been alone too long, and he doesn’t want to be alone anymore.

(Image credit: CBS)

There’s no question that Taylor is Team Steffy. As a protective mother who had to live through her daughter being shot, she has every right to be upset that her daughter’s husband is cavorting with the woman who shot her.

What’s telling here is that Taylor has been with Steffy since she fled to Europe, and if Taylor is there to speak with Finn it’s a testament to how much Steffy misses him. So, like the good mom she is, Taylor is there on her daughter’s behalf to talk some sense into Finn.

But make no mistake about it: Taylor is issuing an ultimatum here. Either Finn gets rid of Sheila or he doesn’t, and the consequences of not getting the job done will change Finn’s life forever.