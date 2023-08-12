The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of August 14 to August 18

It has been a busy week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Not-so-hidden feelings have been revealed, hearts continue to break and the fate of Steffy and Finn's relationship is in the balance. Let's a take a look at what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of August 14 to August 18.

After Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) learned what happened — and what could have happened — at the beach with Kelly, she packed up the kids and headed to her grandfather's house. Naturally, Eric (John McCook) was delighted to have her at his home but when she revealed why she was there to Eric and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), they were beyond upset.

Ridge made the rounds, going from Steffy to Finn (Tanner Novlan) and finally to Liam (Scott Clifton). After Steffy gave him the full rundown of what happened at the courthouse, where Finn embraced Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Liam not-so-helpfully got it on video, and at the beach, where Kelly almost drowned on Finn's watch and Sheila saved her life, Ridge questioned both men.

Finn expressed guilt and regret over what happened with Kelly, but Ridge detected some defensiveness, too. Ridge reminded Finn that Steffy's concern stems from Sheila's presence in their lives, and Finn agreed...to an extent. In Finn's mind, the source of his marital issues is Liam.

When Ridge paid Liam a visit, Liam had no problem rehashing his reasons for believing Steffy and the kids were in danger and it's all because of Finn. But when Ridge asks Liam flat-out about his intentions toward Steffy, particularly because Liam's marriage is over, well, Liam had no problem telling Ridge he's aware that Steffy is the one who got away and he loves her. Interestingly, Ridge said nothing, rather he finished his drink and left.

With their marriage in the balance, this week could be pivotal for the future of Steffy and Finn's relationship. However, looking ahead there's a good chance we'll learn more about where Hope (Annika Noelle) sees herself with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and what their future looks like.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 14 to August 18:

Monday, August 14: "Finn continues to fight for his family. Ridge chooses a side."

Tuesday, August 15: "Taylor makes her opinion known. Finn turns to R.J. for help."

Wednesday, August 16: "Ridge and Brooke talk about the future."

Thursday, August 17: "Everyone gathers for a celebration. Eric and Ridge work on a new collaboration."

Friday, August 18: "Hope and Liam address the state of their relationship."