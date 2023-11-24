The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of November 27-December 1

Eric's health becomes the focus in The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for November 27-December 1

Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone on The Bold and the Beautiful, the Forresters are turning their attention to patriarch Eric's (John McCook) health. That will be the main focus as we look ahead to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 27 to December 1.

Things have been tense at Forrester Creations in the aftermath of the fashion showdown. After learning that his father is dying, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has been taking a more laid-back approach to business because nothing matters so long as his father is happy.

Zende (Delon De Metz) already expressed his frustration over RJ (Joshua Hoffman) being picked to work with Eric, calling the decision "nepotism." The family wants to talk, but Eric doesn't even know they know, which puts them in an awkward spot.

As we look ahead to the upcoming week, it looks like the Forresters are still struggling under the weight of keeping their knowledge from Eric, and from other family members. Finn (Tanner Novlan) wants to bring comfort to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) so he offers to look at Eric's case. Could he find a way to save Eric's life?

Take a look at The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 27 to December 1, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, November 27

"Hope and Deacon go at it about the other’s dubious relationship choice. Ridge comes to terms with the fact that his father is dying."

Tuesday, November 28

"Consoling a heartbroken Steffy, Finn decides to look at Eric’s case. Brooke and Katie debate over Eric’s illness before reaching a pact."

Wednesday, November 29

"Separately, Ridge and R.J. struggle with their guilt over Eric. Eric has a health scare at the Forrester CEO's office."

Thursday, November 30

"Donna models Eric’s newest creation of his signature line. Steffy, Ridge, and Brooke double down on staying united."

Friday, December 1

"Eric decides to host a grand gala in honor of his legacy and last collection. Steffy tells the family they will do whatever it takes to keep Eric happy, even if they have to pretend and withhold information. "