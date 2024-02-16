The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: what is Poppy hiding?

When Poppy (Romy Park) first showed up on The Bold and the Beautiful, it was refreshing having someone so carefree around. But Poppy’s sister, Li (Naomi Matsuda), warned everyone that her sister was dangerous. It looks like Li was right, but what is Poppy hiding?

It seems like Poppy is digging herself into a deeper hole with each passing day. In the February 15 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Poppy tells Luna (Lisa Yamada) not to tell RJ (Joshua Hoffman) what happened with Zende (Delon De Metz).

Her request didn’t seem like it was coming from a place of maternal concern for her daughter — after all, what mother tells her daughter to lie to the love of her life? — rather it seems like she’s terrified that if Luna tells the truth, it will expose something big.

But what? What don't we know?

We’ve already figured out that Poppy may have been sleeping with multiple men — including Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Li’s husband — around the time that Luna was conceived.

And Li confronted her sister about her special mints, implying that she has a drug problem and it’s not something new.

Li also accused Poppy of being a gold digger, something that Bill takes issue with because he’s so enamored with Poppy.

So what could Poppy be so worried about? Why tell Luna to lie about what happened with Zende? You’d think she would tell her daughter to tell RJ the truth, which can be corroborated by the pills. Yes, it will make Poppy look bad, but if it saves Luna’s relationship, then it’s worth it, right?

Telling Luna to lie makes us think she’s trying to cover something else up, or trying to keep some other secret buried. She's trying to protect her image, too, which could play into her decision-making right now. She might appear carefree to everyone else, but there is something else happening with Poppy that has us wondering who she really is.