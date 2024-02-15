The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 15, 2024: Poppy tells Luna to lie

Liam goes to RJ for information about Poppy while Luna tries to understand what happened with Poppy’s mints. And Eric asks Zende for a favor. Here’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 15, 2024.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) still can’t believe that what happened to her was a result of her mother’s pills. Poppy (Romy Park) looks stricken.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) is busy sketching when he grabs his phone and sends another text. He hopes Luna is ok. He’s in the middle of worrying when Liam (Scott Clifton) shows up with something Kelly left in his car. He also wants to talk about his father and Luna’s mom.

Eric (John McCook) tells Zende he remembers what it was like being a young man, going out and never knowing where he might end up. He recalls the feeling of hoping to find someone more fulfilling. Maybe Zende has already found it. Eric asks if he has anyone new in his life, but Zende admits he "read the situation all wrong" and he insists "nothing like this has ever happened" to him. He thinks back to his night with Luna and her fear when she woke up the next morning. Zende admits Eric was right because he did meet someone special but "it’s not going to work out."

Liam says Bill is constantly talking about Poppy, always saying good things. He has yet to meet her, so Liam wants to know what RJ thinks about her.

Poppy says they’re not normal mints; she takes them to "unwind" like people do with a glass of wine. Luna can’t believe she was drugged by her own mother.

Zende says he would talk to Eric about the woman in his life, but it’s not going anywhere. Eric says he wants to talk to him about his decision to ask RJ and Luna to help him. He didn’t want to exclude Zende, and in fact, he wants to work with Zende too. He touts Luna as the best intern they’ve ever had at Forrester, and he wants Zende to work with her to help her succeed.

Liam doesn’t want to put RJ on the spot, but RJ insists that he only has good things to say about Poppy. Liam asks if RJ knows about the magical night they shared, and he points out that it’s a little weird that all of a sudden Poppy is back in Bill’s life. He wants to be the protective son, but RJ insists that Poppy is a good person.

However, Poppy says she only takes the mints to unwind. Luna says they’re not mints. They made her hallucinate and caused her to sleep with another man. Poppy weeps as Luna tells her how much she ruined.

Zende isn’t sure about this idea because Luna is dating RJ. Eric doesn’t want to cause problems in their relationship, but Luna needs a mentor and RJ doesn’t have the experience to serve in that capacity. Eric needs to focus on his recovery, and on Donna, so he wants Zende to keep Luna inspired.

Scott Clifton looks concerned on The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Liam wants to know if Poppy coming to town was an issue, thinking that may be the reason RJ needed the Malibu house for more privacy. RJ says Luna takes after her mom when it comes to kindness and working hard, but she’s not as laid back as her mom.

Luna details the hallucinations and how awful it was not to know what was happening to her. She saved herself for RJ, and was never with anyone else. She doesn’t just sleep with anyone the way her mother does. Now her pure experience with RJ has been tainted. Luna says Li was right about her mother, that she’s irresponsible and selfish. She wants to know if Li knows about the drugs. "Maybe she knows exactly what you are, Mom — a druggy."

After Eric leaves, Zende picks up his pad and tries to sketch but he looks over and sees one of Luna’s earrings on the couch. He thinks back to his conversation with her and tucks the earring into a box while he ponders more.

RJ checks his phone again after Liam leaves. He calls her, and Luna sees that he’s calling. Poppy says she shouldn’t answer because she’s upset, but she answers anyway and tells him she "definitely ate something bad." She missed being with him the night before, and he offers to have her stop by his house to make up for missing each other. She tells him how much she loves him, which he says sounds serious. When she hangs up, her mother warns her not to say anything to RJ. Luna can’t believe her mother wants her to lie to the man she loves. Poppy begs Luna not to tell RJ.