The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 13, 2024: RJ worries about Luna

Luna’s nightmare continues on The Bold and the Beautiful as she tries to figure out what happened. Here’s The Bold and the Beautiful for February 13, 2024.

Zende (Delon de Metz) wants to talk with Luna (Lisa Yamada) about what happened. He can’t explain why she saw RJ’s (Joshua Hoffman) face when they were together, but he wants to be sure that she understands that what happened was consensual. She’s devastated and hopes she didn’t ruin their relationship.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) finds RJ in the office. He’s looking at his unanswered texts to Luna and he’s distracted when she’s talking about the wedding. He hasn’t heard from Luna and he’s worried.

Poppy (Romy Park) doesn’t need any more lectures from Li (Naomi Matsuda), but Li disagrees. Her “special mints” are a shining example of the awful decisions she’s made. “You’re a mother, you’re supposed to set an example,” Li says. “Do you want Luna to start taking drugs, too?” Poppy says Luna is not a child and what Poppy does has no impact on her. Li hopes her mints don’t become a problem for Luna.

Brooke noticed that Luna went home early and she suggests that she might not be feeling well so she’s sleeping in. RJ says he’s grown to know Luna over the past few months and can’t imagine anything coming between them.

Luna is trying to get out of Zende’s apartment. He tells her she has nothing to feel guilty about, and while he knows she’s been through a shock he also points out that they shared something very special. When she sees all of the missed calls and texts, she wonders how she’ll ever face him after what she’s done, and for the first time Zende looks contrite.

Poppy hates how Li is so quick to judge every aspect of her life, holding her to impossible standards. Li is worried about Luna, and she says Poppy should be, too, but she’s too selfish. Poppy wonders if Li has ever been in love before, and Li points out that if Poppy loved Luna that much she would quit taking the pills.

Brooke asks about RJ’s love life, noting that she’s never heard about his dating life. He’s his father’s son, after all. RJ points out that she ended up as Ridge’s true love, and she points out that Luna could be the one for him. He’s worried about her because she hasn’t responded.

Delon De Metz on The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Zende offers to get her a ride home but she’s going to wait for her car. He feels terrible about what happened. Her phone rings and she answers; it’s impossible for her to hide the pain in her voice and RJ is instantly alert. She apologizes and tells him she has to go, leaving him confused. Zende sees how upset she is. She has no idea how this happened.

Brooke asks if Luna is ok or if she’s sick, but RJ isn’t sure. She praises his offer to go over and help her, but RJ doesn’t think he should go see her because she said she was sorry and hung up quickly. Brooke knows she’s worried, though, and RJ feels like something is off. But at least Poppy is there to help her.

Zende cleans his apartment and then reflects on the night before. He was with the woman of his dreams and she thought he was someone else. But he can’t deny the feelings he has for her, and he breaks down sobbing.

Poppy keeps searching for her pills. Luna comes home and Poppy instantly knows that something is horribly wrong. She thinks Luna and RJ had a fight or broke up, but Luna says they’re still together. “I’m scared that I just ruined everything,” Luna says. She can’t understand what happened. “It’s not what you think, Mom,” she says. She tells her mother she woke up in Zende’s bed.

Brooke can’t believe how fast things have changed in RJ’s life. A year ago he was travelling the world and now he’s in LA and he’s in love. RJ tells his mother how wonderful she is, and how much she loves him. Brooke assures him that she’s fine and Poppy is taking care of her.

Poppy asks why she was with Zende. Luna says she woke up and didn’t know where she was. Poppy wonders what happened the night before. Luna says she wasn’t herself. It was consensual, but she thought it was RJ. Luna says it’s not Zende’s fault. Luna wonders if she was drugged, but she was at the Forrester house and not a club. No one would ever hurt her. She didn’t have much to drink, but she barely ate. When she mentions mints, her mother freezes. As Luna cries in her arms, Poppy realizes she might know what happened and it’s exactly what Li warned against.