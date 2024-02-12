The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 12, 2024: Luna's nightmare

Luna wakes up in the middle of a nightmare and it's only going to get worse this week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Find out what happened in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 12, 2024.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) talk about their night. Not the party, their night together. Brooke says she's thrilled for her sister. Donna's (Jennifer Gareis) dreams all came true in one night.

Poppy (Romy Park) returns home and searches her apartment looking for her mints. There's a knock on the door and it's Li (Naomi Matsuda), who marches inside as if she owns the place. Li says she's there to see her place, where she lures rich, older men. She has Bill and now Luna has RJ (Joshua Hoffman).

Luna wakes up with a huge headache. She smiles, though. In her mind, she was with RJ. But she wasn't….

Ridge gets a text from Eric (John McCook), saying he's not coming into work. Ridge hopes he's going to focus on his recovery amid all of the wedding excitement. Brooke knows Donna will look after him. Ridge smiles, telling her how much he enjoys "hanging out" with her. They tell each other how much they love each other before sharing a kiss.

Poppy tells Li she doesn't want her to come around if she's just going to attack her. She can just stay away. Li knows that Luna is going to break RJ's heart.

Zende (Delon De Metz) brings Luna some coffee. She's immediately confused, asking where RJ is. She looks around in horror, realizing she has no idea what's happening.

Poppy wants to know why Li hates her so much. They've never gotten along, but she doesn't understand why Li shuts her out. Li insists she doesn't hate her, rather she disapproves of her lifestyle. Bill Spencer, she says, could be the "jackpot" she was looking for. Li criticizes her "carefree" life and her "mints," which she suggests are drugs. She's a doctor, she knows what's going on.

Brooke can't believe her sister woke up as Eric's wife this morning. RJ walks in and agrees it was a magical night. Brooke says he has Luna, which is magical too. RJ says they're very happy together.

Luna wants to know what she's doing there. Zende says he was wondering the same thing when he found her in her bed last night. She remembers looking for the water, but Zende says he found her waiting for him. She's horrified when he says she knows what happened the night before.

Li can't understand why Poppy abuses her body with the drugs and loose morals. "You're a druggie," Li says. She asks how many times per week she takes them, and Poppy denies that she's addicted to them. "You're a grown woman living with your child. What are you thinking?" Li demands.

Delon De Metz on The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Brooke and Ridge want to know more about Luna. RJ admits he didn't plan on falling in love when he came back to LA. He loves how sweet and kind she is, and how she "gets" him; and she was supportive when Eric was sick. RJ tells his parents that they're not just dating, they're more serious now. His parents immediately approve. "She's really special," he says. "I love her."

Luna asks for a robe and Zende complies. She tells him to turn around, and he starts to realize she's upset with him about what they shared the night before. He says she was so "free" and "uninhibited." She panics when she hears this. "What happened to me?" she cries.

Li tells Poppy how happy she was to have a little sister. She wanted to have a best friend forever. Li says Poppy became someone completely different. She abandoned their family's morals. Poppy says they can still be close, but Li doesn't see it. Li asks if Luna knows about the mints and Poppy says she doesn't. She warns her that she doesn't know what's in them. "This could end very badly," Li says.

RJ smiles and sends Luna a text. Meanwhile, Luna can't understand how she woke up in Zende's bed. He's confused, too. "What happened was definitely mutual," he tells her. He can't understand how she ended up there, because he got home and found her there. He says he didn't think she would accept his invitation, but she doesn't remember his invitation, she doesn't remember anything from the night before. "I would never do this," Luna exclaims. "But Luna, you did," he reminds her. He tells her how crazy he is about her. All she knows is she thought RJ was there with her. "Oh my god, what have I done?" she asks. Zende asks if she believes he'd never take advantage of her. Luna can only think of RJ. "How could I do this to him?"