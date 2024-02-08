The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 7, 2024: Eric pops the question

The Forrester family celebrates a milestone, with one family member ending up on bent knee for the woman he loves. Find out what happened in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 7, 2024.

Eric (John McCook) looks around at the house, now decorated for the party. Donna (Jennifer Gareis) walks in, resplendent in a beautiful white gown and diamond earrings, which Eric sent for from Forrester Creations. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) show up and they’re ready to celebrate. Eric says that they’re all going to be celebrating Donna, who blushes.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) shows up at Zende’s (Delon De Metz) pool house and wants to make sure they’re good before the party. Zende asks about Luna (Lisa Yamada), and RJ says she’s getting ready with her mom.

Speaking of getting ready, Luna tries on a black dress in the design office. Poppy (Romy Park) loves it and is so excited for her daughter.

Bill (Don Diamont) has lunch with Liam (Scott Clifton) at Il Giardino. Liam tells him the good news about Eric’s health. Liam says that Steffy is “elated” at the news. He knows his father is distracted and wants to know why. He asks when he gets to meet Poppy. Bill says they’re not “rushing things” and they want to see where things end up. Bill also says that their time together was “impactful” and he wants to see about building on it in the future.

Poppy puts the finishing touches on her daughter’s makeup. Luna can’t believe Eric requested her presence, but Poppy points out that he knows how important she is to his grandson.

RJ tells Zende he can’t wait to see Luna’s dress. This is a very different party from the one they had before, when they thought they were about to lose Eric.

Donna says it’s going to be a small gathering, since Hope and Thomas have a meeting, Finn has to work and Steffy is home with sick kids. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Katie (Heather Tom) show up just as RJ and Zende walk in. They’re all ready to get the party going.

Liam is excited for his father. He can sense how “enamored” he is about Poppy. Bill admits he felt the same way about Liam’s mother, too. Liam thinks there’s a cosmic reason that Poppy came back into his life. In fact, he’s going to cut their lunch short and give Poppy a call.

Luna is putting the finishing touches on her outfit. As she’s grabbing her purse, Poppy sets down her “special mints” and Luna ends up picking them up by mistake. She leaves for the party.

RJ gets a text that Luna is on her way, and Eric is very happy that she’ll be there. “When you find love, hang onto it,” Eric advises him. Eric addresses the crowd and thanks everyone for being there to celebrate with him. Ridge asks his father if he’s okay. Eric admits the last time he was in the room with everyone there, he had collapsed. Eric tells him that he knew Eric’s wishes, but Ridge says he gave him the power to make the decision and that’s what he did. Eric says he loves his life and he loves Donna. It’s just that he went to the other side and what he saw was indescribable. He tells Ridge that the next time his time comes, he’s not afraid and he doesn’t want Ridge to be afraid either.

(Image credit: CBS)

Bill holds Poppy’s chair and thanks her for coming on short notice. She reveals she’d been helping Luna get ready for the party. She also says she’s very much in love with RJ.

RJ kisses Luna when she arrives. Eric thanks her for being there and tells her to make herself at home, especially given how she was there so frequently while he was sick.

Donna tells Katie and Brooke that Eric’s symptoms seem to be gone, aside from being a little tired. They acknowledge he needs to take it easy so he can continue to make good progress. “I don’t know what I’d do without my Honey Bear,” she says.

Eric tells Carter that he’s an integral part of their family, more than anyone realizes.

RJ notes that the first time he saw Luna was in Eric’s house, and he’s glad they waited so that he could give her a very special night together. He goes to get drinks, leaving her alone. Zende moves in quickly to see how her night is going. Now that he’s with her, he’s “enjoying it a lot more now.”

Bill didn’t know that RJ and Luna’s relationship had progressed to the “I love you” stage. Poppy says they bonded during Eric’s health scare. He’s glad she’s happy, and he’s glad Poppy is happy too. He gives her a kiss.

Zende tells Luna that she’s beautiful, and that RJ is very lucky. Zende gives them “props” for taking care of Eric while he was sick, even though no one else knew he was sick.

Eric calls everyone together for a toast. Ridge makes a joke about this taking a while, giving Donna a chance to step in and say a few words of her own. She’s so grateful to be with him, and she says he nourishes her soul. “And we’re here today to honor you,” she says. He thanks her, and says he respectfully disagrees. This night is about her and their future.

Eric goes on to say he wouldn’t be there today without the love and kindness he’s felt from his friends and family, but no one was there for him like Donna was. He knows how hard it was for her, after she pleaded for him to get help. She never gave up on him, and he’ll never give up on her, either. He says she’s given him the desire to live each day until the end. He says she never asks for anything and gives him so much in return.

“It’s time for me to give back,” Eric says, asking Ridge for help getting down on one knee. Once he’s on the ground, he proposes to a room full of thrilled onlookers. He presents the ring. “Will you marry your Honey Bear?” he asks.