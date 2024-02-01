The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 1, 2024: family drama

Steffy and Finn learn about Thomas’ proposal while Zende gives RJ a lecture about privilege. Check out The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 1, 2024.

Night falls on the Forrester Creations office, where Finn (Tanner Novlan) pays Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) a late-night visit. He wishes she could sneak away but they can’t. Finn tells her that they’re still doing some tests on Eric but everything looks good. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) walks in and greets Finn, thanking him once again for everything he did to save his father. Steffy picks on a strange vibe coming from her father and he admits he was busy having a difficult conversation with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) about Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson)....

…just as Hope and Thomas are getting busy themselves, but in a very different way.

Zende (Delon De Metz) keeps reminding RJ (Joshua Hoffman) about how expensive the real estate is, and RJ says he’s just renting from Bill. Zende expects that either Eric is paying for it, or maybe it’s Ridge and Brooke. He’s not letting up on his accusations, making both Luna (Lisa Yamada) and RJ very uncomfortable. Luna reminds them that they’re family and there’s no reason for the "rivalry" between them, but Zende insists that it’s all good.

Steffy doesn’t want to know what her father’s conversation was like, but she can guess where Brooke ended up and she knows it’s probably more in line with her own feelings about their relationship. Then he reveals the proposal.

Hope tells Thomas that she can’t get enough of him. He loves to hear it.

Zende says he’s honored to be part of the family, but he wants RJ to realize how lucky he is. He wasn’t born into the family the way RJ was; he was born in an orphanage in Africa and had no one to care for him until Kristin adopted him. But his parents don’t live in LA and they can’t help him. He’s older and has more experience as a designer. He studied for it, so when he sees everything that RJ has, he’s frustrated.

Ridge gives them some details on Thomas’ proposal. Steffy can’t see how this is good for her brother. It’s like he’s stuck in "limbo" waiting for her response.

Thomas says Hope’s passion keeps surprising him. She tells him that his "spark" ignites her desire…literally, because they start going at it again.

Steffy tells her father that she’ll always have Thomas’ back, but she can’t believe that this proposal is good for Thomas. Finn still feels bad for Hope and everything he did to her in the past. Ridge shuts him down, saying he’s not the same man and he’s worked hard. "He deserves love," Ridge says. Steffy agrees, but not with Hope.

Hope can’t get enough of Thomas. She has no idea why she’s so drawn to him, but he’s not complaining.

RJ has nothing but respect for Zende and his experience. He promises to look over the designs in the morning because he has plans with Luna tonight. Before Zende leaves, RJ tells him that he really does understand him and they used to be really close. He hopes they can have that relationship again.

Once Zende is gone, RJ asks Luna if she thinks Zende heard him at all. She hopes so. Now that they’re finally alone, he kisses her in front of the fire. He’s hoping they "broke the curse" and aren’t interrupted anymore. She says they’ve waited so long for this, and she’s waited all her life for this moment. They both want it to be perfect.

Steffy agrees that Thomas has changed and he deserves to be with someone who appreciates all that he’s done. She thinks he should be with someone who gets excited when he puts a ring on her finger. Ridge doesn’t want to look to the past anymore, but if Thomas can find happiness with Hope, "let him try."

Wrapped in a blanket, Thomas tells Hope that she’s beautiful and this is what he wants with her. He wants to be with her all the time, telling her she’s never been with a man who wants her so much. "I’ve given you my heart because I trust you," he tells her, noting that she can trust him too. She’ll never experience the pain he caused her again. "Hope, you can have that for the rest of your life," he says, if only she puts the ring on her finger. He asks her again, and she just laughs nervously.