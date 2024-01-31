The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 31, 2024: when the cabin's rockin'

RJ and Luna are ready to take the next step in their relationship while Hope and Thomas come to an understanding. Here’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 31, 2024.

Back at the cabin, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) assures Hope (Annika Noelle) that she knows all his secrets and he knows everything about him. He thinks her mom is wrong and she’s not going to break his heart.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) says they know Luna's father isn’t Bill (Don Diamont), and Luna (Lisa Yamada) agrees he can be ruled out, which puts her back at square one. For now, though, RJ has a special night planned for them at the beach house. Luna is thrilled at the idea of spending the night with RJ on the beach, with full privacy. That’s when Charlie (Dick Christie) walks in and asks about the beach house. He knows they’re both going to be having a great time there.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that they agree on everything but Thomas and Hope. Brooke worries that Thomas is setting himself up for "major pain and heartbreak."

Hope tells Thomas that she’s thought a lot about the proposal and she knows that the only opinion that matters is their own. Hope tells him that hearing about the accident again was hard and she didn’t know how she felt. But she knows that he’s not the same man. He has shown her how much he’s willing to change and step up, and "it's a testament" to him. She says she feels safe with him, and she can give her heart to him. And she believes in him, which brings tears to his eyes.

Ridge says that Thomas put his heart out there. He’s glad that their story has a different route. Zende (Delon De Metz) walks in as Ridge and Brooke share a kiss. He wants to show RJ some new designs. Charlie follows behind him and tells him that RJ lives in Malibu, which frustrates Zende and leads him to call RJ "the anointed one." Brooke and Ridge share concerned looks.

Delon De Metz, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Luna and RJ check out the new house. She asks for a mint before they share a passionate kiss.

Hope is glad Thomas isn’t the same guy anymore. She trusts him and has faith in all the promises he’s making to her. He admits it took a lot of work and he will have to keep working to be the man who is worthy of her love. He’s looking forward to his ring being on her finger, and for her being his wife.

Brooke wants to know what that was all about. Ridge says he’s probably resentful that RJ was the one Eric asked to work with him, and he’s had lots of opportunities in his life. Ridge doesn’t like that Zende feels the way he does, and he thinks he needs to be acknowledged for all his work.

Luna tells RJ she’s ready to share a moment with him. She tells him that this is her first time and she’s never been with anyone before. She knows without a doubt that she wants to be with RJ. There’s a knock at the door and it’s Zende, who won’t go away. "I hope I’m not interrupting," he says, even when there’s no doubt he was doing just that.

Hope knows Thomas loves her, and she loves that about him. Thomas knows she’s still having doubts, and she confirms the only thing she’s worried about is the timing. But she’ll keep wearing the ring, and hopefully soon she will feel ready. He’s a good man with a good heart and she loves the way he makes her feel.

Zende presents his designs to RJ, telling him that he wanted to get them to RJ as quickly as possible. He also reveals that Charlie was the one who told him about it. He congratulates his cousin for living on "billionaire beach" with a fully furnished house. RJ says Zende could live like that, too, but Zende says that RJ is the golden child. Luna looks away, trying to avoid the awkwardness.

Brooke hopes that Zende’s frustration will ease itself, and Ridge suggests that they not get involved in that, or with Hope and Thomas. Brooke says that Hope and Thomas are a whole other situation, but Ridge disagrees. They’ll find their way.

As it turns out, their "way" happens to be getting busy in the cabin in the woods.