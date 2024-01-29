The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 29, 2024: shiny new revelations

Luna presses her mother for answers while Thomas and Hope share some news with Ridge and Brooke in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 29, 2024.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) asks Poppy (Romy Park) about the timeline. Is Bill (Don Diamont) her father?

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) signs off on the beach office and jokes that Bill Spencer is his landlord. He urges RJ to keep the place looking nice because he’s dating "a remarkable young lady."

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) he’s going to visit Eric (John McCook), who says that Eric has a follow-up appointment the next day and they’re hoping for more good news. Ridge asks Thomas for his news, and he says he loves Hope.

Hope (Annika Noelle) shows Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) the latest art masterpiece from her daughter. She says she doesn’t want Brooke to say anything more about her involvement with Thomas.

Ridge asks if there’s a problem in his relationship, so Thomas evades the question by saying that as long as he’s truthful about his past he can move forward with the future. He reveals that he proposed to her, which leaves Ridge speechless.

Brooke reminds Hope that she said there could be a future with Thomas, and her mother wants to know if she could really have a "serious" relationship with Thomas given everything that happened.

Poppy tells Luna that Bill isn’t her father. Luna gets angry and says that every time she’s asked the question, Poppy gives her the same answer. Poppy never has an answer, and Luna is getting tired of it.

Ridge summarizes the situation. "You proposed to Hope and she said maybe." Thomas says he wanted the proposal to be a surprise, and he’s willing to wait for her to put his ring on his finger. "It’s going to make me the happiest man in the world."

Hope tells Brooke she’ll talk with her if she promises not to give her a lecture. She reminds her mother that Thomas is committed to her and he loves her. Her mother says that leading Thomas on could be dangerous. When she slips up and says she’s not ready to be married again, Brooke demands to know if he proposed. She sees that Hope isn’t wearing his ring and is relieved that Hope said no.

Bill says that the Nozawa women are special. RJ presses him about seeing Poppy again after sharing one evening with her. "It’s one evening I’ll never forget," he says.

Luna wants to know if Poppy hooked up with Bill, and this makes Poppy angry and defensive. Luna doesn’t back down. She knows her mom must have hooked up with Bill and that means she could be lying that he’s not Luna’s father. But why would her mother lie about it?

RJ thinks that something is pulling Bill toward Poppy, and ultimately it could mean something special for all three of them, since Bill would have Luna in his life, too. Bill says his sons are very excited to meet them, too.

Luna says Poppy always gets defensive when she brings up her father. Poppy counters by saying that she’s been a proud single mom and she begs Luna to tell her that her love is enough for her.

Thomas admits that he and Hope were keeping things quiet and he doesn’t want Ridge to mention it to Brooke. Ridge praises the decisions Thomas has made but cautions him about moving too fast.

Brooke reminds Hope that she’s still dealing with her marriage to Liam. She thought Hope’s relationship with Thomas was a "reaction" to her marriage falling apart. Hope is furious at her mother’s harsh words. "If it makes you feel better," Hope tells her mother, "I didn’t say yes, but I didn’t say no, either." Hope shows her mother the ring hanging on her necklace, leaving Brooke speechless.

Poppy feels terrible that she couldn’t give Luna the kind of life RJ has, but she did her best. Luna loves the life they’ve had. She isn’t trying to look for something better and would never trade it for anything. But when she looks in the mirror she has questions about so many things. Poppy says that Nozawa women have Nozawa power. "You’re my entire world," Poppy says.

Ridge tells Thomas not to worry about Brooke for now. He did everything right, so if it’s supposed to happen, then "love will find a way."

Brooke demands to know why Hope is wearing the ring on a necklace. Hope says she couldn’t accept the proposal because she needed more time, so for now, she’s going to keep the ring close to her heart. Brooke calls this the same behavior that got Thomas into trouble in the first place. But Hope doesn’t back down, raising her voice when she points out that Liam left her and Thomas has always been there for her. Brooke can’t believe there’s a "possibility" of a future with Thomas. She begs Hope not to accept the proposal. "You can’t become Thomas’ wife!"