The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 30, 2024: the secret's out!

Brooke and Ridge plead their cases to Thomas and Hope, but with very different arguments. And things get complicated for Poppy when Finn shows up unexpectedly. Here’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 30, 2024.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) admires a photo of the ring Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) bought for Hope (Annika Noelle). Thomas is so glad that Ridge is supportive of his decision to propose. He wishes Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) could be on board.

Brooke says Hope has been through too much trauma, and if she accepts his proposal it would be a huge mistake.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) wants to know who her father is. Poppy (Romy Park) says her father isn’t Bill Spencer, and when Luna threatens to get a DNA test, Poppy begs her not to.

Thomas says Brooke will never accept his relationship with Hope. Ridge doesn’t think Brooke will stand in Hope’s way…

…But Brooke is telling Hope to take the necklace off. She reminds her daughter of all the pain he’s caused her. Sure, he might have changed but the truth is that he’s still the one who caused it. She just wants Hope to be happy, and happiness won’t come with Thomas. "You can’t accept his proposal. You just can’t," she says.

At the beach house, RJ (Joshua Hoffman) settles into his new place by adding a few personal touches, including photos of his family. He looks at his phone and realizes Luna hasn’t responded to his texts.

Poppy tells Luna not to pursue her quest out of respect for her mother, which only leads Poppy to cry even harder. Finn (Tanner Novlan) walks in on them and sees his aunt for the first time in a long time. She manages to wipe her tears away, but not before he sees she is upset.

RJ looks at his phone again. He asks if she needs backup or needs to talk.

Finn hugs his aunt. He tells her how great it is having Luna in town. Poppy admits that things have been crazy but she’s been meaning to reach out. Finn says he misses the time that Poppy spent with them, saying that Poppy stayed with his family when he was in college.

Tanner Novlan, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Security Guard Charlie (Dick Christie) comes into the office to see Ridge. But Thomas is there, so he tells Thomas that Esther Valentine has finished her fitting. Thomas asks if he has a crush on Esther, but when Brooke walks in he tries to cover it up by talking about the Dodgers. Once they’re alone, Brooke demands to know what he was thinking when he proposed to her.

In the cabin, Hope thinks about the proposal. Ridge shows up and Hope says that Brooke has already left. He’s there to see Hope, though. He says he knows about the proposal and he’s there to remind her what a "remarkable man" his son is, but he knows she doesn’t need to be reminded. She knows it.

RJ puts a picture with Luna on his mantle. He thinks about his time alone with Luna, and how they agreed he needed his own place. He looks around the room.

Luna didn’t know Poppy stayed with Li and Jack. Finn says he was struggling having his parents working so much so Poppy was there to watch out for him. It was about a year before Luna was born. Finn has to take a hospital call, but he was there to ask if Luna and RJ wanted to have dinner with him and Steffy. Poppy bows out, citing the awkwardness with her sister, and Finn assures her that he's trying to smooth things out.

Thomas wants to think Brooke is looking out for him, and she says that she is because he’s Ridge’s son. Brooke says she’s conflicted and she doesn’t think Hope can give him the life he wants.

Ridge urges Hope to not lose faith in Thomas. He thinks that by wearing his ring, it makes Ridge think there’s a chance for their relationship. Ridge points out all of the reasons they’re such a great couple, plus she found it in her heart to forgive his son. "I would be so happy if you were my daughter-in-law."

Luna gives RJ a big hug in the CEO office. She tells him that Bill Spencer isn’t her father. He can tell that she’s upset. Luna says that her mom didn’t want to talk about it and got defensive. RJ, knowing Poppy’s personality, seems confused at how defensive Poppy was, especially when Luna mentioned a paternity test. Luna doesn’t want to give up the search but she doesn’t want to upset her mother.

Finn takes the call, and Poppy stands at the door listening.

Hope is torn. She’s thinking back to what her mother said about rejecting the proposal, but then there’s the encouragement from Ridge and it makes her smile. Naturally, Thomas arrives as she’s deep in thought. She reveals that he just missed his father, and he laughs that her mom visited him. The proposal isn’t a secret anymore. It sounds like Hope’s conversation with Ridge went better than Brooke’s conversation with Thomas. He assures Hope he’s not going to pressure her, because he knows that his ring will end up on her finger. "I have faith."