The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 26, 2024: who's your daddy

Bill (Don Diamont) is ready for more dates with Poppy (Romy Park) in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for January 26, 2024.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) can’t believe that RJ (Joshua Hoffman) suggested that Bill could be her father. She can understand that they might have “hooked up,” but the other thing is just “crazy.” He points out that the night her mother spent with Bill was special…so maybe it was more special that Luna realized? He smiles. “What if Bill Spencer is your father?”

Bill thanks his realtor, Diana, for bringing the lease paperwork to the house. She’s surprised he’s renting it out and she’s fishing for information about his love life. “There’s only one lady I’m interested in impressing,” he tells her.

At the cafe, Poppy thinks back to her date and conversations with Bill and how smitten he is. She says she hasn’t forgotten their magical night either. She has Bill’s internet profile pulled up on her phone and she smiles.

RJ points out that Poppy and Bill haven’t forgotten each other after 20 years and they keep talking about how special the night was. “Plus, the math checks out.” Ginge pokes his head in and says Bill is on the phone for RJ. Bill says the paperwork is ready and he can come sign it.

RJ tells Luna he’ll go sign the paperwork, and while he’s there he’ll “suss out” Bill to see what he can learn. He doesn’t want to push Luna, but he thinks Luna needs to ask Poppy if Bill is her father. The timeline works out, RJ continues. There’s nothing wrong with it. He sees this as an opportunity to learn more about her father. He really thinks she should ask Poppy for the truth. “I love you,” he tells her, and he just wants to help her get answers.

Bill sends Poppy a text to see if they can see each other. “Definitely,” she replies. He smiles.

Luna heads to the design office and opens her computer. She starts thinking about everything she knows about her mom and Bill. She reflects on her conversations with RJ, and soon she’s calling Poppy. She asks if her mother can come to Forrester, leading Poppy to ask if something’s wrong. “Maybe something’s right,” Luna replies. Only Poppy can tell.

RJ scopes out his new place, telling Bill he can’t believe he’s going to live there. He admits his father isn’t thrilled that he’s renting from Bill but eventually he came around. Bill tells RJ he thought about keeping the place but he’s glad RJ and Luna can use it. RJ asks if Bill and Poppy are seeing each other after meeting once. Bill lights up as he tells RJ about the first time he saw her. Bill says it’s been “a bit more” than 20 years. Bill turns the table and asks about RJ and Luna. RJ tells Bill he’s crazy about her. Bill doesn’t really believe in fate but he really does believe that he and Poppy were meant to be together.

Poppy arrives and asks if something happened with Li, or with RJ. Luna says RJ is nothing but supportive and her mother loves that the whole reason they met was because she followed her dream. Luna credits Poppy for her courage, and that’s even what led her to meet Bill that night and for her to have Luna and raise her as a single mom. Luna braces herself and says RJ has her wondering about her father. Poppy’s expression shifts.

RJ is on board with the fate idea. He wonders if Bill knows why Poppy has come into his life twice. RJ likes Poppy and says she’s a “cool mom.” Bill tells RJ that he wants to get to know Luna, too, and RJ says he’ll be even more impressed once he gets to know her more. Bill just smiles.

Poppy wonders why Luna is bringing up her father now. At first, she’s confused as to why Luna would bring up her father to RJ but knows that she’s getting closer to him. Luna steeles herself and mentions the time when Bill approached them at the restaurant and for whatever reason her mother pretended she didn’t know who he is, even though he was certain he knew her. Luna doesn’t want her mom to be offended and would never change the bond she had with her mom. But now Luna needs to know the truth about her father. “Is it Bill? Is Bill Spencer my father?”