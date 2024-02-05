The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 5, 2024: a new shot at life

It’s a new week on The Bold and the Beautiful as Eric receives some very welcome news. Here’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 5, 2024.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) watches Luna (Lisa Yamada) sleep after their passionate night together. She wakes up and smiles. "Good morning," he says, admitting he’s been watching her sleep. She says their night together was "more than I ever could have dreamed of."

Eric (John McCook) finishes working on a sketch as Donna (Jennifer Gareis) asks if he’s hungry. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) show up, and Eric wonders if they’re skipping out on a big meeting they have. Brooke says they’re there to learn about his health, as Finn (Tanner Novlan) is on his way over with his long-term prognosis. Finn shows up (because no one locks the door) and Eric wants to know the news right away.

Luna pulls away from the kiss to check her breath, but RJ assures her that after the night they shared she has nothing to hide.

Finn reveals that all of Eric’s markers are "in line" and "they’re better than what we hoped." The whole room erupts in smiles and laughter as Eric realizes that he’s going to get back to his old self.

RJ asks how Luna feels and she admits she can’t find the words. She loves waking up with him and being in his arms. She says she wondered if she’d feel the same the day after losing her virginity to him, but she doesn’t feel like she lost something, rather she feels more connected to everything. It’s a very deep thing, but she likes it.

Ridge is so happy to hear that things worked out. Finn warns Eric that he must "remain diligent." Brooke asks if Finn is keeping Bridget apprised, and Finn says the whole team is on board. Eric is ready to get back to work, with Donna revealing that he’s sketching. They’re all so impressed by what he’s been able to overcome. Eric tells Finn that he saved his life, and he’s grateful. Now he’s going to live every moment to the fullest.

After Finn leaves, they all express gratitude for having Finn in their lives. Eric says he’d been concerned about how this was all going to work out. Donna praises how Eric worked hard, and they all say how he’s loved. Donna wants Eric to get some rest, but Eric is invigorated and he wants to celebrate. He wants to have a party. Brooke and Donna want him to take it easy, but Ridge is fully invested in having a party that night. Eric wants to celebrate the good news, of course, but he also wants to celebrate Donna. Eric wants the Logan sisters, and RJ, of course.

Lisa Yamada, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

RJ and Luna are still in bed, and RJ offers to make her one of his "very decent" omelets. She recalls seeing one of his omelets on social media. He’s busy staring at her, and she admits she doesn't want the moment to end. So maybe they’ll stay in bed forever.

As they kiss, the phone rings and he knows it’s the ringtone for Eric. He answers the phone, and Eric immediately tells him the good news. He invites him to the party and asks if Luna is there. RJ smiles down at her and says she is indeed there. Eric wants Luna there because he knows RJ loves her and he says if there’s nothing else he’s learned, it’s that when you find love, you hang onto it. RJ hangs up and tells Luna the news, and also that Eric wants her there because she’s part of the family too.

Eric tells Ridge that Luna deserves a raise. Donna thinks that they should postpone the party by a week but he wants it that night.

Luna wants details about the call. She’s amazed that Eric wants her at the party. RJ tells her that Eric asked if he loves her, and he said he does. He also reveals the other advice from Eric, that you hold on to the ones you love. And RJ plans to do that.

Ridge reports that Donna and Brooke already have the menu planned for the party. Ridge says it’s so wonderful seeing his father so full of life and energy. Eric says he’s going to do the best he can. Ridge says that Eric has the one thing so many people never find: love. Eric says that his journey to the "other side" gave him the sense of peace that he needed. It felt like home there, because he was loved there, and now he wants to bring that feeling of "love and peace" to his life here.