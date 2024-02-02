The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 2, 2024: let's get it on

There’s a party at Eric’s house while RJ and Luna have a very special evening together. Here’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 2, 2024.

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) are still in bed and he’s telling her to take the ring off the necklace and put it on her finger. "We want this," he says. "Say yes, Hope, say you’ll marry me."

Eric (John McCook) tells Donna (Jennifer Gareis) that he’s hoping for a positive prognosis from the doctor the next day. Katie (Heather Tom) sits beside them and supports Donna when they assure him that he’s going to get good news.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) asks RJ (Joshua Hoffman) if she’s excited about his first night in his new rental, but for him, it’s more about who he’s with. "We are absolutely alone," he tells her.

Katie tells Eric there’s no reason not to think that he won’t get positive news. "You’re not going anywhere," Donna tells him.

RJ lights candles at the counter and tells Luna about the first time he met her, telling her how she caught his eye at his grandfather’s house. He knew she was special at the time. "I feel so close to you," he tells her. She tells him how safe and secure she feels with him.

Hope tells Thomas how much he means to her, but she needs the time she asked for. He says he’s willing to wait because he knows they’re going to spend the rest of their lives together.

After getting dressed, Thomas asks if Hope wants to go see Eric. He says his father texted saying that he can’t make it over there to see him so he’s asking Thomas to go in his place. "It would be nice for us to show some family support," Hope replies. Thomas tells her he has "hope for our future" and she gets caught up in a kiss with him.

Zende (Delon De Metz) arrives at Eric’s house, thinking there’s going to be a party. Not that he needs to have a reason to see Eric. They decide to have an impromptu party, so Zende asks if RJ is coming but Eric says he has plans with Luna.

Back in Malibu, Luna praises how well RJ planned the night, even ordering her favorite foods. He says he’s traveled the world and met so many people, but no one has captured his heart the way she has.

Hope and Thomas arrive at Eric’s house and Hope tells him how happy she is to see how much progress he’s made, including playing the piano a few days prior. Hope asks about inviting RJ, but Eric says they can’t ask him because he’s having a special night with Luna. Zende realizes that Eric supports RJ and Luna’s relationship and he stares off pensively.

RJ and Luna return from a walk on the beach. After sharing a kiss, he leads her to the bedroom and she sees that he has the room prepared with sparkling lights and rose petals. He wants this experience to be special for her. "I love you," she says. He says it right back. They start kissing, and as the music plays he strips off his shirt and laughs as they kiss some more. He goes to work on her shirt, turning up the heat. Soon they’re in bed, still kissing. They’re going slow and he’s making the most of her first time.

Eric laughs with Donna about young love, but he tells Donna that "the love you find later in life can be more fulfilling." They share a kiss. Thomas asks Zende if he took the designs to RJ’s house. Zende says he did, and he got to see RJ’s "multi million dollar love pad." Hope picks up on his tone, saying he and Luna have a special bond.

Luna tells RJ that her first time was everything she dreamed of. She just wants him to hold her in her arms. They tell each other they love each other, and he caresses her while she smiles contentedly.