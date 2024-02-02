The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of February 5-9

Relationships, secret and otherwise, are the name of the game on The Bold and the Beautiful. Let's take a look at what's coming up this week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 5-9.

It's time to celebrate on The Bold and the Beautiful. It has been a busy few months after Eric (John McCook) was faced with a health crisis that almost ended the Forrester patriarch's life. The last time the family had a party, it was a somber occasion but now it's time to celebrate after Eric receives some good news.

You can find The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 5-9 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 5

"Luna and RJ spend a magical night together. Eric decides to celebrate his recovery by hosting a grand party."

Tuesday, February 6

"The Logan sisters share a special moment as they prepare for the soiree. Eric is excited to celebrate this new chapter in his life."

Wednesday, February 7

"Zende and RJ decide to make Eric their priority. Surrounded by friends and family, Eric proposes to Donna."

Thursday, February 8

"Bill asks Poppy if he is Luna’s father. Donna and Eric exchange wedding vows."

Friday, February 9

"Poppy panics when she cannot find her special mints. The Forrester family toasts the marriage of Eric and Donna."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 22-26 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 29: "Ridge figures out that Thomas proposed to Hope. Luna demands the truth from Poppy about Bill Spencer."

Tuesday, January 30: "Luna becomes suspicious of Poppy’s secrets. Brooke and Ridge are on opposing sides of the Thomas/Hope proposal."

Wednesday, January 31: "Zende purposely interrupts R.J. and Luna’s time together. Thomas makes an emotional promise to Hope."

Thursday, February 1: "Steffy is blindsided by the news that Thomas proposed to Hope. Luna attempts to mediate a war of words between Zende and R.J. Thomas and Hope make passionate love."

Friday, February 2: "Steffy and Finn take Brooke’s side regarding Hope and Thomas. R.J. creates a romantic evening for Luna at the beach house."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.