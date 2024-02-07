Love is in the air at Forrester Creations. Here’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 6, 2024.

Eric (John McCook) gets off the phone as Donna (Jennifer Gareis) tells him that the caterers are all set. She warns him about taking on too much, like the party. But he insists that the party is a good thing, though he appreciates her concern for him. He wants to celebrate “the beginning of the rest of our lives together.”

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) share a kiss in the office and she says she’s thrilled to see him smile. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) comes in and Ridge gives him the positive news about Eric’s health.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) share a kiss in the design office. He thinks they deserve a medal for leaving the beach house. He says it’s the best night in a new place ever. She says she’s so glad she waited for him, “the man I love.” He reminds her that she’s invited to the family party and she can’t believe that she’s a part of it all. Luna tells RJ that she sent a text to her mom because she’s never spent the night with a guy before.

Zende (Delon De Metz) is thrilled about Eric’s news and he asks about the party. Eric says he wants to celebrate life. Especially, he says, his life with Donna.

Carter and Katie (Heather Tom) are both thrilled at the news but they’re wondering if Eric should be throwing a party so soon. “All right, I guess we’re having a party,” Katie says. Brooke says there’s no chance of pushing the party back. Donna shows up and says she’s there to invite everyone. Ridge gets a text that he wants to see Ridge and Carter so they leave.

Zende tells Eric that it finally “feels right” because living in the guest house didn’t feel right without Eric there. He missed his grandfather. Eric loves his surprise visits. Zende asks how Eric is feeling and he says he’s feeling pretty good. RJ shows up and jokes that they need to make sure Eric doesn’t overdo it. Eric wants RJ to “make a good day even better” and he asks if Luna will be there.

Poppy (Romy park) tells Luna that she figured she was with RJ at the beach house. Luna says that “last night was the most magical night of my life.” This makes her mother smile.

The Logan sisters are left to reminisce about how well Donna managed everything while Eric was sick. She says she was in a constant state of “blind terror.” She says he’s never been so alive since his recovery, and Brooke points out that’s his motivation for the party. Donna worries that he’ll push himself and have a setback.

Eric tells RJ that she’s the kind of woman who lights up a room. “You’re a lucky man, my boy,” Eric says. He asks Zende if he agrees. He does, begrudgingly. Ridge and Carter arrive and Eric pulls them away to talk. Zende admits there’s been tension between them but he meant what he said about Luna, and RJ is a “lucky man.”

(Image credit: CBS)

Poppy has never seen her daughter so “lit from within.” She knows Luna is in love with RJ. And the night was so special at the beach house with everything that RJ did to make her feel special. She’s glad she waited to be with the man she loves.

RJ knows how lucky he is to be with Luna, and he vows that he’s never going to let her go.

Poppy is so proud of her daughter for moving to LA by herself and now here she is. She did it all on her own, and she found love along the way. “I’m ecstatic,” Poppy gushes. “And so very, very proud.”

RJ also tells his cousin how much he values him, as a designer but, more importantly, as family. They’re interrupted when the other men return, with Ridge and Carter saying that there’s no talking Eric out of the party. “It’s carpe diem every day,” Eric tells them. Ridge says they’ll have a party with him every day.

Donna can’t stop feeling concerned for Eric. Brooke and Katie tell her that he’s going to be fine. Donna thinks back to her early days with Eric, when they first met and when she walked in the fashion show, and so many other special moments. So many memories between them. “I would do anything for my Honey Bear,” she says, noting she wants “as much time as possible” with him.

Eric feels so good standing in this company of men. “But I’m not leaving you yet. I’ve got a lot more living to do,” he says, and the party is the first day of him living the rest of his life.