The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 8, 2024: Bill has questions

Bill (Don Diamont) has questions for Poppy (Romy Park) on The Bold and the Beautiful, while Eric surprises the family with a big surprise. Find out what happened in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 8, 2024.

After getting down on one knee to propose, Eric (John McCook) awaits Donna's (Jennifer Gareis) response as the family looks on. She helps him to his feet and happily accepts his proposal, wiping away tears as he puts the ring on her finger.

Back at Il Giardino, Poppy is glad Sheila isn't there. Bill is happy, too. He says he was drawn to her from the moment he saw her again and he truly believes there were "cosmic forces" bringing them back together. He asks her about helping Luna (Lisa Yamada) earlier and Poppy tells him her daughter was going to a party at the Forrester house.

Eric gets another round of congratulations from the family and he announces that they have more than enough people to have a wedding. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) can officiate and there are plenty of witnesses. "So do you want to end the night as husband and wife?" he asks.

Bill believes RJ is a "reliable guy" but if something goes wrong, he'd be happy to step in as her father. "Luna may not have a dad, but she's got me." He wants to be helpful, and it moves Poppy to tears hearing him say it. Bill knows her paternity is a "sensitive subject" but he has done the math and he wants to know if he's Luna's father.

Donna tells Eric that her head is spinning. She can't believe he asked her to marry him and he's ready to get married right away. He tells her that "carpe diem" is his new motto and he's ready to go. Donna asks about the rest of the family. He wishes they could fly out to the Amalfi coast but his doctors wouldn't allow it. Donna is so thrilled to have her sisters there with her. She admits she doesn't want to wait, either. "Yes, I want to become your wife today."

Bill tells Poppy she doesn't need to be nervous. He's ready for the answer and he assures her that he will take full responsibility. Poppy tells him he's not her father, and that it was someone else. He looks disappointed by the news.

Heather Tom, Jennifer Gareis and Katherine Kelly Lang on The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Katie (Heather Tom) takes over setting up the living room, handing out assignments so that everyone has a job to do. Donna lines up across the room. Zende (Delon De Metz) turns on the music as Luna snaps photos. Carter takes them through the ceremony but Eric stops him and makes sure Donna is happy with the setup. She can't see her wedding any other way. Eric tells everyone that the last time the room was full of people it had a very different ending, so he's happy to change the story and asks if Donna is ready to marry him. Needless to say, she is.

Bill doesn't believe she knows for sure if he is or isn't Luna’s father. He wants to be part of Luna's life if he wasn't there for her. She's grateful, but the timing doesn't add up and it's always been the two of them. She's happy for the offer, but she doesn't need his help. This rattles him.

Eric has a little speech prepared for Donna, praising her playfulness, naughtiness and her nurturing side. He was so afraid of leaving her when he was sick and he's not going to leave her now. Donna tells him that imagining her life without him was devastating. Carter moves on to the "I do's" and they both accept the terms for as long as they both shall live. Eric surprises them all with wedding bands ready to go. After the ring swap, they are officially married. Mr. and Mrs. Eric Forrester are announced to the crowd as their family cheers them on.