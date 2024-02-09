The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 9, 2024: about Poppy's pills

Poppy's (Romy Park) pills cause problems for Luna after the wedding. Here’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 9, 2024.

The wedding party continues on The Bold and the Beautiful as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Zende (Delon De Metz), Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Katie (Heather Tom) talk about the surprise ceremony while Eric (John McCook) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) bask in their love. RJ (Joshua Hoffman) pulls Luna away for a kiss, and she pops a mint from her purse. (Friends, these are not mints, they’re her mother’s "special pills" and this doesn't look good.)

Bill (Don Diamont) wants to know for certain he's not Luna's father. He asks Poppy again, but this time she hesitates before answering. When their food arrives, she says she already told him he's not the father. He insists he would be thrilled to be Luna's father and welcome her into the Spencer family, so he asks her again.

RJ says he should have known Eric was up to something when he was so insistent about having a party. Eric thanks them both for being so supportive of them. He tells Luna and RJ that he sees a big future for the two of them. Luna's eyes glaze slightly.

Poppy says she would love it if Luna was Bill's daughter, but he's not the father. All she says is she knows it's not Bill. She's happy being a single parent. "Nozawa Power," she proclaims. She tells Bill how much she loves that he cares about her. He seems very disappointed.

RJ notes the look in Luna's eye. He says she looks "all zen" and "relaxed." He gets a call and leaves her alone. She sways slightly.

Katie congratulates Donna while Carter tells Eric he "made a wise choice." Ridge says that Eric proved once again he's very romantic. Eric laughs, but he tells them he couldn't go another day without being married to Donna.

Zende spots Luna looking at herself in the mirror and goes over to ask where RJ went. He points out that RJ never leaves her side, and he reminds her that he lives on the property so she knows where to find him. Eric calls everyone together to raise a toast to Donna. "Being loved by you is, I think, the happiest thing in my life." They all raise their glasses.

Bill asks how well her sister knows her, thinking she must not know her sister, Li (Naomi Yamada) very well. "Li thinks you're a gold digger, but nothing could be further from the truth," he says. Poppy says she's always loved her quiet life with her daughter. He orders another drink, mentioning that Poppy has her special pills. That's when she realizes her pills are missing.

The family gives the newlyweds advice to help them on their journey together. RJ notices that Luna is struggling to stay awake. Donna thanks Eric for such a wonderful surprise. "I can't believe I get to call you my husband again!" she says. She thought she was going to lose him, so having more time is everything she hoped for. RJ tells Luna he couldn't be happier for them. He moves in for a kiss but Luna stops him and eats another mint.

Bill asks if she's missing her pills. "They’re not here," Poppy notes.

RJ goes over to offer his congratulations to Eric and Donna. Zende swoops in and says he hasn't been able to stop looking at Luna all night. He says she's "glowing" and would love to get to know her more, extending an invitation for her to visit him any time. When RJ returns, Luna's yawning and thinks she should go home. "You're so sweet, RJ. I love you so much," she says, hugging him.

Luna asks RJ to thank Eric and Donna for her. He offers to drive her, but she tells him to stay. She agrees with what Eric said, that they have a beautiful future in front of them. "Be safe," he says as she leaves. He looks concerned.

Bill wonders where Poppy's "happy mints" went. Poppy has no idea.

Luna sits down outside and realizes she's thirsty. She sees bottled water inside the pool house so she goes inside and sits on the bed. She kicks off her shoes and keeps drinking water.

Zende decides to call it a night so he bids farewell to Donna and Eric. RJ passes along Luna's wishes and Eric says he's convinced they will have many magical nights together. When Zende walks in, he undresses and sits on the bed. He spots the bottle of water and shoes, and then he realizes that Luna is in his bed, sleeping. "Luna? You're here," he says. She wakes up and looks at him. "Waiting for you," she replies. She thinks she's seeing RJ… but it's not RJ.