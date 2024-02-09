The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of February 12-16

It's Valentine's Day and love is the name of the game on The Bold and the Beautiful. Let's take a look at what's coming up this week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 5-9.

Last week was a big one for Eric (John McCook) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis). After putting together a big party to celebrate Eric's positive health news, Eric shocked everyone by proposing to Donna in front of their family and friends. And as if the proposal wasn't enough, he took things a step further when he married her on the spot.

Love is definitely in the air on The Bold and the Beautiful, but there's always drama close behind. And this Valentine's Day, there's a lot of drama on the way....

You can find The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 12-16 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 12

"Li and Poppy argue over Poppy’s life choices. Luna wakes up to find her life has turned upside down."

Tuesday, February 13

"Zende and Luna talk about their shared night together. Poppy is stunned by Luna’s news."

Wednesday, February 14

"Brooke assures R.J. of Luna’s commitment. Poppy realizes she may be responsible for Luna’s actions."

Thursday, February 15

"Luna is incredulous that her mother is the reason she cheated on R.J. Eric offers Zende a new opportunity."

Friday, February 16

"Zende is shocked when Poppy and Luna make a confession. Luna is faced with making an unbearable choice."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 4 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 5: "Luna and RJ spend a magical night together. Eric decides to celebrate his recovery by hosting a grand party."

Tuesday, February 6: "The Logan sisters share a special moment as they prepare for the soiree. Eric is excited to celebrate this new chapter in his life."

Wednesday, February 7: "Zende and RJ decide to make Eric their priority. Surrounded by friends and family, Eric proposes to Donna."

Thursday, February 8: "Bill asks Poppy if he is Luna’s father. Donna and Eric exchange wedding vows."

Friday, February 9: "Poppy panics when she cannot find her special mints. The Forrester family toasts the marriage of Eric and Donna."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.