The Bold and the Beautiful's Romy Park talks Poppy's future

Romy Park’s portrayal of Poppy has been a bright spot since she debuted on The Bold and the Beautiful in November 2023. As Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) mother, she’s been a strong, inspiring presence for her daughter, not only supporting Luna’s work as an intern at Forrester Creations but also Luna’s relationship with RJ Forrester (Joshua Hoffman).

What To Watch spoke with Park on the red carpet of the Daytime Emmy Awards in December, where she hinted that we’ll be seeing more of Poppy in the future.

“They really do throw you in but it’s all been very magical,” she said of joining the show. “The entire cast and crew has been so welcoming and it makes it easier when you have such wonderful people to work with and helps you feel a lot more secure. I’m able to do my job a lot better and with a lot more confidence.”

Things have certainly improved for Poppy after her initial arrival in Los Angeles, where she clashed with her sister, Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda). Their complicated past leaves no love lost between the sisters and the tension between them is so thick it can be cut with a knife. We asked Park what it’s like filming those intense scenes with Matsuda, and whether she enjoys flexing her acting skills in those heated onscreen moments.

“Absolutely,” Park replied with a laugh. “We’re actually really good friends in real life. We got very close afterwards. So we went through our characters, our families, and it’s really very effortless. She’s such an open actress and she makes my job a lot easier. But it is a lot of fun going head to head, except initially I was supposed to be not as combative, and I was sort of supposed to just take it because I’m supposed to look up to her. But things are changing a little bit.”

Though Poppy lives in the Bay Area, she’s in town to support her daughter. And it turns out she might be making a love connection, too, after going on a date with the notorious Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). This isn’t the first time they’ve met; as it happens, Bill remembers Poppy from a music festival some twenty years ago and he hasn’t stopped thinking about her ever since.

Does that mean we might be seeing more from Poppy in the future?

Park didn’t hesitate with her response: “Absolutely.”