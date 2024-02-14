The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 14, 2024: Luna learns the truth

Luna gets another shock, but this time it’s from her mother. Here’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 14, 2024.

Poppy (Romy Park) wants Luna (Lisa Yamada) to tell her everything that happened. Luna is incredibly distraught because she has no idea what happened the night before.

Brooke(Katherine Kelly Lang) can see that RJ (Joshua Hoffman) is upset that Luna is being distant, but she points out that he at least had a chance to talk to her. He can’t stop thinking about how Luna is never without her phone, which makes him think there’s something more going on. Brooke knows that Luna appreciates his consideration, but she has her mom to watch over her, too.

Zende (Delon De Metz) can’t stop thinking about the night he shared with Luna, and how upset she was that morning. Eric (John McCook) walks in with a cup of coffee and asks what’s wrong. Zende offers his congratulations for Eric’s marriage and he raves about how great it was to surprise Donna (Jennifer Gareis). Zende says he has a bit of a stomach ache, though.

Brooke asks if something happened with Luna the night before. He explains that they had a great night together. Brooke insists that everything is probably fine, and she has her mom. “A mother’s love is always the best medicine,” she says.

Poppy makes tea for Luna, who is now dressed in pajamas. She says this isn’t her, and Poppy agrees. Luna can’t understand how she might have done something like this, and Poppy says she’s sorry and hopes Luna can forgive her.

Eric asks if Zende had a good time at the party, and he did. He calls Eric a “badass” for pulling it off, which Eric appreciates. Eric tells him how the love of a woman can change your life. When he sees Zende’s less than enthusiastic reaction, he suggests some hangover remedies but Zende tells him that’s not what’s ailing him. Eric knows there was lots of champagne consumed at the party, and he’s glad nothing happened. “It was really an unexpected night,” Eric says. “Totally unexpected,” Zende agrees.

RJ tells his mom that he misses Luna and it’s weird that she’s not there. She always texts in the morning, but he can’t get past the tone in her voice when he talked to her. Brooke says that even if she was upset, they can work through it. She can’t believe that RJ and Luna met in the Forrester Mansion the way she and Ridge met.

Luna tells her mother she’s not making any sense. Poppy says she made a mistake because she knows what happened the night before.

Eric was surprised Zende didn’t bring a date to the party, but Zende says he wanted to focus on Eric while he was there. “It was an evening to remember,” Eric remarks. He asks if Zende is dating anyone, noting that Zende is a Forrester and any woman would love to be with him. He asks if he’s already found someone.

RJ says he and Luna have never argued about anything, other than the air temperature. She likes it cold, which makes Brooke laugh. He says they’re a perfect couple, and he knows his parents have made it through some very tough times. He wants to avoid the tough times with Luna if possible.

Poppy wants to know what Luna was feeling the night before. She recounts the story, saying she must have laid down and fallen asleep. But she swears she saw Rj and not Zende. Poppy asks again about how much she ate and drank, but Luna doesn’t see how that could have anything to do with it.

Eric tells Zende not to feel discouraged because the woman he was meant to be with is out there waiting for him. He tells his grandson about the great loves of his life, and now he has so much love with Donna. He knows that when Zende finds her, he’ll treat her with “love and kindness and respect” because that’s who he is.

RJ wants to protect Luna from the family drama. Brooke jokes that he’s half Logan and half Forrester, but he wants to turn the turmoil down a bit. She doesn’t think he’ll make the same mistakes that she and Ridge made.

Luna keeps telling Poppy that she swears she was with RJ. There’s no explanation, because no one at the party would drug her. Poppy asks her about the mints, but Luna says she always has mints. Poppy goes to Luna’s purse and sees her container of mints. She breaks down and starts crying, which puzzles Luna until Poppy reveals that the mints were her way to unwind when she gets anxious. “They’re not regular mints, sweetheart,” Poppy sobs. Luna is shocked. “I got drugged by my own mother?”