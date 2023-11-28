The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Who is the bigger monster?

Hope gets dating advice from Deacon on The Bold and the Beautiful, and it’s particularly upsetting given that he’s engaged to a monster.

Pot, meet kettle. That’s the best way to sum up Deacon (Sean Kanan) telling Hope (Annika Noelle) that she needs to end her relationship with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) after all he’s done to her. Naturally, this pushes her to point out that he’s dating Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), who has a laundry list of offenses against everyone they know.

Deacon wants Hope to see that Thomas has caused her so much pain, while hope argues that Sheila has done so much more. But who is the biggest threat? Hope points out that Thomas has actually changed and he’s nothing like the man he used to be. That’s why she can accept him in her life.

When it comes to Sheila, though, Hope points out that Sheila is missing the ability to feel empathy for other people. That’s the key difference. Sheila will stop at nothing to get what she wants. Unlike Thomas, Hope says, Sheila will stop at nothing to get what she wants and that puts everyone in danger.

Deacon tries to point out that Hope is giving Thomas the benefit of the doubt, allowing him to prove that he’s changed. He wishes she’d extend the same courtesy to Sheila, but Hope isn’t having it. There’s no comparing Thomas and Sheila in Hope’s mind. Ironically, Hope has no idea her father is engaged to Sheila at this point, which would only make things worse.

Hope delivers the biggest blow to Deacon when she tells him he can’t see his grandkids. If Sheila is part of his life, he can’t be involved in her life, and that means not being able to see Beth and Douglas. She tells him that he needs to know there are consequences to having Sheila in his life.

Meanwhile, Eric (John McCook) is pushing himself way too hard, hoping to come up with another line to cement his legacy. He’s adopted the mantra that he’s “not dead yet,” which, while true, doesn’t mean he should be pushing himself so hard. He also isn’t aware of what he’s putting his family through as they all pretend that they don’t know what’s going on with his health. And it looks like things are only getting worse.