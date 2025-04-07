The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Deacon picks a fight with the wrong guy?

By published

Deacon is trying to stand up for his daughter.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) at Il Giardino on The Bold and the Beautiful
(Image credit: CBS)

Deacon is trying to play the role of Protective Papa Bear on The Bold and the Beautiful. He wants to defend Hope, but is he going after the wrong guy?

Hope (Annika Noelle) is once again spiraling because she’s (once again) lost her job at Forrester Creations, and the man she thought she loved didn’t stand up for her. She also feels like her mother betrayed her, too, when Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) chose Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) over her.

When it comes to Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), it’s hard to say he didn’t (or doesn’t) love Hope. He was still fighting for their relationship even when she was trying to end things; he says he had to give Forrester Creations back to the Forresters while Hope saw it as a huge betrayal.

Carter is absolutely conflicted about losing Hope and we know that if she sat down and talked to him, she would likely realize that Carter, like Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and even Liam (Scott Clifton), truly cares about her. Carter didn’t want to break up, and now Hope’s behavior is falling in line with what Ridge and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were saying all along: Hope was only with him because of his plans for Forrester Creations.

With all of this in mind, we fully understand that Deacon (Sean Kanan) is only trying to stand up for his daughter and defend her honor. For all intents and purposes, Carter is now the ex-boyfriend who broke Hope’s heart, so that’s why Deacon is hell-bent on making him pay for it.

The problem is that Carter isn’t the root cause of Hope’s situation.

Poor Carter is collateral damage in Hope’s ongoing battle with Steffy, Ridge and the rest of the Forrester “machine” that keeps putting, in Hope’s mind, the Logans in a corner. Mostly, however, the issue is between Steffy and Hope.

Deacon’s quest to kick Carter’s butt is noble (in the sense of a father wanting to avenge his daughter's broken heart) but in this case misguided — if he wants to really avenge Hope, he needs to be having a conversation with Ridge. (Not that this would do much; Hope’s belief that stealing the company was okay is never going to fly with Ridge, Steffy or Brooke)

Deacon is going all-in with his battle plans, but fighting Carter isn’t going to get him anywhere because Carter loves/loved Hope and he doesn’t need Deacon to remind him of what’s happened. Hope’s issues lie with Ridge and Steffy, not Carter.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.

CATEGORIES
Sarabeth Pollock
Sarabeth Pollock
Editorial Content Producer

 

Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.  

When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022. 

