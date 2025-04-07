The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Deacon picks a fight with the wrong guy?

Deacon is trying to play the role of Protective Papa Bear on The Bold and the Beautiful. He wants to defend Hope, but is he going after the wrong guy?

Hope (Annika Noelle) is once again spiraling because she’s (once again) lost her job at Forrester Creations, and the man she thought she loved didn’t stand up for her. She also feels like her mother betrayed her, too, when Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) chose Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) over her.

When it comes to Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), it’s hard to say he didn’t (or doesn’t) love Hope. He was still fighting for their relationship even when she was trying to end things; he says he had to give Forrester Creations back to the Forresters while Hope saw it as a huge betrayal.

Carter is absolutely conflicted about losing Hope and we know that if she sat down and talked to him, she would likely realize that Carter, like Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and even Liam (Scott Clifton), truly cares about her. Carter didn’t want to break up, and now Hope’s behavior is falling in line with what Ridge and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were saying all along: Hope was only with him because of his plans for Forrester Creations.

With all of this in mind, we fully understand that Deacon (Sean Kanan) is only trying to stand up for his daughter and defend her honor. For all intents and purposes, Carter is now the ex-boyfriend who broke Hope’s heart, so that’s why Deacon is hell-bent on making him pay for it.

The problem is that Carter isn’t the root cause of Hope’s situation.

Poor Carter is collateral damage in Hope’s ongoing battle with Steffy, Ridge and the rest of the Forrester “machine” that keeps putting, in Hope’s mind, the Logans in a corner. Mostly, however, the issue is between Steffy and Hope.

Deacon’s quest to kick Carter’s butt is noble (in the sense of a father wanting to avenge his daughter's broken heart) but in this case misguided — if he wants to really avenge Hope, he needs to be having a conversation with Ridge. (Not that this would do much; Hope’s belief that stealing the company was okay is never going to fly with Ridge, Steffy or Brooke)

Deacon is going all-in with his battle plans, but fighting Carter isn’t going to get him anywhere because Carter loves/loved Hope and he doesn’t need Deacon to remind him of what’s happened. Hope’s issues lie with Ridge and Steffy, not Carter.