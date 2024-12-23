The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Zende saves Brooke and Ridge's relationship?

Zende was the first person to learn of Brooke’s plan to save Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, and he’s also working there to be the Forrester insider keeping an eye on the company. Will Zende be able to save Brooke and Ridge’s relationship?

As soon as he learned that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) stole Forrester Creations away from the Forresters, Zende (Delon De Metz) was furious and told his family that he would resign his position as lead designer for the newly reinstated Hope for the Future line immediately. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Eric (John McCook) appreciated Zende’s devotion and loyalty to the family, but they wanted him to keep his job so that he could continue to design while being their inside man.

When Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) made the shocking announcement that she was stepping into the CEO position at Forrester Creations, Zende was stunned. He was more stunned, however, when Brooke candidly revealed to him that the reason she took the position was due to her loyalty to the Forresters and her desire to return the company to them.

Suddenly, Zende finds himself in the middle of both parties in this messy war of the roses. With Ridge and Brooke’s relationship on the rocks, we think Zende might be the key to their salvation…if salvation is possible after Ridge and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) share a moment of passion.

Zende knows the truth from Brooke. She didn’t have to tell him anything, but she confided in him so that he could help her with her plan. He can vouch for her telling him about the plan immediately after the announcement, and he can also vouch that she left after the news broke to tell Ridge.

Of course, neither Zende nor Brooke were planning on finding Ridge and Taylor together, which throws a big wrench in everything. We think that even if Ridge betrays her, Brooke will still work to return the company to the Forresters because she’s loyal to Eric and she knows that what Hope and Carter did was wrong.

Since Zende knows what’s going on between the Logans and the Forresters, he might be the only person who can repair Brooke and Ridge’s fractured relationship. At the very least, Zende can tell Ridge what Brooke said and let him think about that before he closes the door on his relationship with Brooke.

