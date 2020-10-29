The CW announces return dates for the Arrowverse, 'Riverdale', and more

Like most networks, The CW has had a rough go of it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After having to shut down the majority of its superhero shows 1-2 episodes before their finales, as well as Supernatural in the middle of its final season, it seems the network is finally back on track. Supernatural has been back in the saddle for some time, with the remainder of its final season airing now, while the Arrowverse, Riverdale, Walker and more have all been working diligently (and safely) to produce content for their upcoming season. They'd usually be back in October but, according to this new schedule, they've only lost a couple of months.

Your favorites will return on the below dates.

Batwoman returns January 17th, 2021 at 8PM

All American returns January 18th, 2021 at 8PM

Nancy Drew returns January 20th, 2021 at 8PM

Walker premieres January 21st, 2021 at 8PM

Legacies returns January 21st, 2021 at 9PM

Charmed returns January 24th, 2021 at 8PM

Black Lightning returns February 8th, 2021 at 8PM

The Flash returns February 23rd, 2021 at 8PM

Superman and Lois premieres February 23rd 2021 at 9PM

Those noting the absence of a certain Girl of Steel needn't worry. Supergirl and the rest of the heroes of National City will return for their final season in the Fall of 2021. This shift isn't due to COVID. The hiatus had already been planned to introduce Superman and Lois and so Melissa Benoist (Supergirl herself) could have time with her newborn.

That's a full schedule, but that's always been the case for The CW and their genre fare. Though, it's nice to see we only have a couple of double whammies this season with Walker and Legacies airing back to back as well as The Flash and Superman and Lois. Frankly, that might not even be a problem for the former pairing. Can't imagine Walker and Legacies' demographics overlap too much. The center of that venn diagram is mostly just Jared Padelicki fans.