The Great British Bake Off 2024 finally gets a release date — and it's sooner than you think

The Great British Bake Off is an annual highlight in the autumn TV schedule, and we finally have a release date for The Great British Bake Off 2024.

The new series will return to Channel 4 on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, in its usual slot of 8 pm. Unfortunately, we are still waiting for a US release date, but it is thought that the show — better known in the US as The Great British Baking Show - will follow the traditional pattern of landing on Netflix shortly after the first episode has aired in the UK.

Once again we will see a new batch of amateur bakers heading into the famous Bake Off tent to work their magic and hopefully impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. But who will be getting a famous Hollywood handshake and potentially joining the long list of Great British Bake Off winners?

While the new series starts in only a matter of weeks, we have to wait a little longer before we meet this year's bakers... but it has been confirmed that Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will be returning to their presenting duties after a new trailer for the series was released.



Paul and Prue are back for the new season. (Image credit: mark bourdillon / Love productions)

In a Bake Off first, this year's trailer is animated, and we can see Alison Hammond transformed into a cartoon bumble bee dressed in leopard print while her co-host Noel Fielding is turned into a cowboy-boot-wearing butterfly.

Bumble bee Alison shouts "Let's go, I'm getting a soggy bottom" as the rain pelts down on them both, but eventually they make it through a clearing and as they glide through a sunny animated forest they encounter various sweet treats in the form of past bakes on the show, including a chocolate caterpillar and jammy dodger biscuits. Eventually, they arrive at the famous white tent, where the weather is dry and peace is restored as the new season is announced.

You can watch the trailer in its full glory below...