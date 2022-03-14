The Kardashians: Disney drops juicy trailer for the new reality series

Kim Kardashian (above) and the rest of the family return to our screens this April.

Disney has just unveiled a dramatic new trailer for The Kardashians, the latest reality series following the Kardashian family.

If you were wondering how you'd stay up to date with one of the world's most famous families after Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end in June 2021, Disney's got your back.

The Kardashians is poised to fill that same void and will once again take us inside the homes to reveal how Kim, Kourtney, Kris, Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian–Jenner family lead their lives.

Although they'd taken time away from the cameras after KUWTK came to an end, this new trailer proves that there's plenty of drama in their lives.

Some of the major talking points teased in this two-minute trailer include the end of Kim's marriage to Ye — formerly Kanye West — and her subsequent relationship with comedian and Saturday Night Live castmate, Pete Davidson, Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy and Khloé's relationship with Tristan Thompson. Plus, it looks like some people are about to learn some harsh lessons when they go against the family...

You can check out the full trailer for The Kardashians below:

Disney's summary for the new series reads: "The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories.

"From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the family's previous reality series, became one of the longest-running reality shows in the United States. It premiered on E! on October 14, 2007 and ran for 20 full seasons. It also launched a number of spin-offs centered on individual members of the family such as Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Flip It Like Disick, Life of Kylie and Kourtney and Kim Take New York.

The Kardashians debuts exclusively on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK on April 14, with new episodes scheduled to premiere on the streaming services every Thursday.