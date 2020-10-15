The Killers, Dua Lipa, Trent Reznor and Natalia Lafourcase will be on Song Exploder Vol. 2

Dua Lipa will take part in one of four new episodes of Song Exploder on Netflix.

Netflix today announced that Song Exploder — the hit podcast from Hrishikesh Hirway — will drop four new episodes on Dec. 15. Up this time around are The Killers, Dua Lipa, Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, and Natalia Lafourcade.

The series is a video version of the podcast and features interviews and the artist breaking down a song, in the same manner of the audio-only format that Hirway debuted in 2014.

Dua Lipa will dive into her song "Love Again." The Killers will break down "When You Were Young." Reznor will talk about "Hurt." And Lafourcade will discuss "Hasta La Raiz."

"I first interviewed Trent Reznor for a Nine Inch Nails episode of the podcast back in 2017," Hirway said, "and afterwards, as I was packing up my microphone and laptop, he asked me, 'Have you ever thought about making this into a TV show?' It was just a glimmer of an idea back then. I'm so excited that it’s come to life, and I get to share four more episodes of the series with these beloved artists. They're all so different from one another in terms of sound and background, and I can't wait for people to see and hear their stories, and the unique path they each took to create these songs.”

The second volume follows up the first batch that featured Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, R.E.M., and Ty Dolla $ign.