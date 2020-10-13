The least worst Amazon Prime Day deals that we can keep up with

Here we go again — it's Amazon Prime Day! Or, rather, Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 are Amazon Prime Day(s). That's when you're going to save even more than normal on all kinds of stuff.

For our part, we care about anything and everything that has to do with watching things. That means streaming sticks and boxes. That means televisions. That means — whatever we want it to mean

So we'll be continuously updating this post with the best Prime Day deals we find. We'll tell you what's good. We'll tell you if maybe you should hold off unless there's nothing else available. Because just because something's on sale doesn't mean it's a good deal.

Good luck, and happy hunting.

If you're going to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals, you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription. It's as simple as that. For $12.99 a month (or $119 a year, if you feel like saving even MORE money), you get free two-day shipping, a world of free music and video, and so much more. And with a free 30-day trial, you can't go wrong.View Deal

VPN

Roku

Roku Streaming Stick+

THE PROS: This isn't a bad deal at all. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is down from its usual $50 to $37. If all you need is a basic streaming stick that also does 4K resolution and just works, this is the stick for you. THE CONS: It's not the best or the fastest box from Roku — that still belongs to the just-refreshed Roku Ultra. You get 4K resolution, but no Dolby Vision for HDR. (Also no Dolby Atmos for audio.)View Deal

Roku Premiere

PROS: If you just need a streaming stick and don't care about the all the specs. Still does 4K resolution. CONS: Wifi tops out at the older 802.11n standard. So if things start to buffer, don't say we didn't warn you. Get the Roku Streaming Stick+ instead, if you can.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

PRO: This is the Fire TV device we recommend. It's got all the features you'd want — 4K resolution, Dolby Vision for HDR, and Dolby Atmos for audio. It's plenty good — especially at this Prime Day price. CON: You have to use the voice remote for Alexa control. Like a peasant.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube

PROS: The most powerful Fire TV device you can buy, with a built-in microphone array so you can do your "Alexa, order me a pizza" thing without having to pick up the remote control. Does 4K video just fine. CONS: No Dolby Atmos, if that's a thing for you.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Recast

PROS: A great way to add the ability to record live, over-the-air TV to any Amazon Fire TV device. You just plug in an antenna, set the thing up, and it works. And today, the price is right. Check out our full review. CONS: The box is a little chunky.View Deal

Toshiba Fire TV Edition television

PROS: It's pretty inexpensive at $180. CONS: It tops out at 1080p for 43 inches, so you probably don't want to make this your main living room TV. But it's fine for a spare room, perhaps. (It's also the sort of TV I use outside on my covered patio.)View Deal

Insignia Fire TV Edition television

PROS: It's even cheaper at $110. CONS: You're getting a 720p resolution at 32 inches. Your kids will laugh at you. Your neighbors will go somewhere else for the game. Your cat will look at you with even more disdain than usual.View Deal

Sony TVs

Sony A8H 65-inch OLED TV

PROS: This OLED display (and if you can get OLED, DO IT!) is marked down $700. It's got Android TV built in, it works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant AND Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. Plus Sony's panels are excellent, so it looks great. CONS: You might be tempted to buy two.View Deal

Samsung TVs

Samsung The Frame

PROS: This TV is also a work of art. Literally. It has customizable bezels and very much looks like a hanging picture when it's not being used as a TV. It's also very much on sale today. CONS: Requires a good install job to get that actual art gallery effect.View Deal

Samsung Q60 series

PROS: Samsung's QLED TVs are great. And you can say $150 off the massive 75-incher today. It's got 4K resolution and AI upscaling. CONS: It's 2019's model. View Deal

LG TVs

LG CX77

PROS: LG's OLED TVs are gorgeous. This is about as good as it can get in the consumer space, folks. 4K resolution (natch), the deepest blacks you can get , the brightest colors, and the webOS operating system means you might not even need to plug in anything. If you don't mind a little smaller, the 65-inch model is on sale, too. CONS: They're still not cheap — so might as well save a few bucks while you can. — in this case, about $300.View Deal

Soundbars

A bevy of Samsung soundbars

We're big fans of soundbars around these parts. They're easier to use than ever, thanks to wireless subwoofer sand rear speakers. And the sound separation is good enough, even if it's not quite the same as you'd get with separate front and center speakers. Hear are the best deals we're seeing on them for Amazon Prime Day.

Samsung Soundbars

PROS: Maybe not the deepest discounts ever — and these are still relatively pricey. But they're also very good. You can get in on the Dolby Atmos game for $600, or step up to a 7.1.2 Atmos-enabled system for about half that. CONS: Price. But you get what you pay for in this case, and 13 to 16 percent off at the high end isn't awful.View Deal

Anker Nebula Fire TV Soundbar

PROS: You get Amazon Fire TV built into a soundbar that's super easy to use. And 39 percent off makes the price perfect. Read our full review. CONS: You're going to want to spend a little extra for the subwoofer if this is something you're going to use for any length of time.View Deal

JBL Bar 5.1

PROS: JBL is synonymous with audio quality. And this one's interesting, with detachable rear speakers powered by rechargeable batteries. CONS: You'll have to occasionally recharge the batteries. Probably more gimmick than not.View Deal

Networking

Eero Mesh Wifi

PROS: If you've got a large house, Eero's mesh wifi system is about as good and easy as it gets. And this deal gets you three nodes for a great price. CONS: You don't get all the customization options you might with something more nerdy. Not the newest Wifi spec. Eero is owned by Amazon, if you're worried about the Big Brother factor.View Deal

