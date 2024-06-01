The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson premieres tonight on TV

You undoubtedly already know about the horrific crime, as well as the notorious, eight-month trial that dominated headlines in its wake. The 1994 murder of Nicole Brown Simpson—the ex-wife of American football player O. J. Simpson—as well as her friend Ron Goldman in Los Angeles sparked one of the most shocking moments of the 20th century, when the former athlete was acquitted of both deaths despite being implicated by a significant amount of forensic evidence.

Often described as "the trial of the century," the highly publicized case has served as the subject of both fictional and nonfictional retellings, including the Emmy-winning FX series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (starring Cuba Gooding Jr. as O.J.) and the ESPN documentary O.J.: Made in America. But a new true crime docuseries, The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson on Lifetime, will shed new light on the tragedy and provide "an opportunity for Nicole’s own narrative and voice to be heard," says the network.

"Nicole Brown Simpson’s murder and O.J.’s proclaimed innocence have been the subject of scrutiny for years, but the story has always been missing one key side…Nicole’s," reads the official synopsis. "Now, on the eve of the 30th anniversary of her death, Nicole’s story will finally be told as her three sisters—Denise, Dominique, and Tanya—and her closest friends come forward for the first time to share her truth." Including Nicole's family and friends, the four-part documentary series will feature testimonies from 50 participants, as well as unprecedented access to exclusive home videos and interviews.

The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson will air as a two-night TV event on Lifetime: The first two hour-long episodes will debut on the network on Saturday, June 1 beginning at 8pm Eastern Time, with the final two installments to follow on Sunday, June 2 at 8pm ET. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but cable-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. The episodes will also be available for streaming next day on the Lifetime website.

See the trailer for The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson above before you tune into the documentary special tonight on Lifetime.