The MCU pushes dates for 'Black Widow,' 'Eternals' and 'Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

The release date dance continues. This time, it's with Marvel's Black Widow, Eternals, and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. While it's just been made official, none of this is really news in the sense that most fans and trades have been expecting the shift for some time. After Tenet's shaky attempt to 'save' theaters, it was only a matter of time before other major players realized that 2020 simply isn't the time to release a major studio film. And so, shift the MCU has.

Black Widow, formerly slated for November 6, 2020, has now shifted to May 7, 2021.

Eternals, formerly slated for February 12, 2021 has now shifted to November 5, 2021.

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, formerly slated for May 7, 2021 has now shifted to July 9, 2021.

Several other shifts have occurred as well, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. But, some things have kept their release dates for now as well. Disney's Soul is still slated for the Thanksgiving season, though there are some heavy rumors that it will be headed to Disney+ (big stress on rumor, there. Disney has still been silent on the matter).

Stay tuned for more shifts as things develop.