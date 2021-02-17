The Mortal Kombat trailer gets a release date

Warner Bros. has announced the Mortal Kombat trailer's release date.

Over the past couple of days the Mortal Kombat Twitter account has released a bunch of new content surrounding the upcoming video game adaptation.

We've seen the first round of stills from the movie and a set of motion posters, each showing off the cast in full costume. You can see the latest motion poster below:

Hiroyuki Sanada is Scorpion. #MortalKombatMovie trailer tomorrow at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/INDgrjn0X7February 17, 2021

The juiciest news? The Mortal Kombat trailer drops tomorrow, February 18, at 9:00am PT / 12:00pm ET, or 5:00pm GMT in the UK.

We’ve already seen a brief snippet of the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie in the second HBO Max trailer which showed off a bunch of the films that would release on their streaming service throughout the year. We got quick glimpses of loads of upcoming titles including James Gunn’s upcoming DC film The Suicide Squad, Dune, Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat.

This early clip from Mortal Kombat gave us Sub-Zero doing what he does best as he stood poised and ready to turn an entire street into a winter wonderland. Hopefully, tomorrow’s trailer will give us a much better look at the mess we can expect when the fighters come to blows in the most violent fighting tournament around.

The Mortal Kombat movie follows a brand-new character called Cole Young (played by Lewis Tan). Cole is an MMA fighter who gets wrapped up in the bloodshed after he goes in search of some of Earth’s mightiest warriors to stand with him against the encroaching threat of vicious enemies from Outworld.

Alongside Lewis Tan, Mortal Kombat features Hiroyuki Sanada, Ludi Lin, Joe Taslim, Jessica McNamee, Mehcad Brooks, Chin Han, Sisi Stringer, Josh Lawson, Max Huang, and Tadanobu Asano as a selection of some of the hit fighting game franchise’s huge character roster.

Mortal Kombat premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16, 2021.