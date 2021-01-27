'Dune', 'The Suicide Squad,' 'Mortal Kombat,' and more have new footage in the latest HBO Max trailer

If HBO Max were playing a game of UNO, then today would be the second time the streaming platform has slammed down their last card to yell “UNO AND OUT!” HBO Max continues to preview its impressive slate of movies in its newest trailer.

This second trailer comes just a month after Warner Bros first announced they were sending several of their upcoming films this year to streaming platform HBO Max on the same day as the films’ respective theatrical release dates. The pandemic continues to have a massive impact on decisions made in Hollywood.

The new preview features fresh looks at The Suicide Squad, Godzilla vs. Kong, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Mortal Kombat, The Many Saints of Newark, and the highly anticipated sci-fi desert epic Dune directed by Denis Villeneuve.

A new clip from The Suicide Squad shows Idris Elba (as Bloodsport) talking to himself because no one sees John Cena (as Peacemaker), not even in a movie. We’re kidding but seriously, just from the few seconds they’re on screen together, it’s safe to assume we’re in for a good time.

The clip from Mortal Kombat should have sent a chill or two down your spine. In it, Sub-Zero gears up to turn the entire street before him into a deadly winter wonderland. There will be no renditions of 'Let It Go" happening there.

The remainder of its line-up is as follows: The Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry: The Movie, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, In the Heights, Cry Macho, King Richard, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Malignant and The Matrix 4. And this is at no extra cost to subscribers. Other streaming platforms have made select movies available to stream but at varied additional costs.

It could be a while before it’s safe to return to movie theaters, but in the meantime, HBO Max is helping to bring some entertainment right to your home.