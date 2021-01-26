'Godzilla vs. Kong' has been pushed back a week by Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has decided to push back the release date for Godzilla vs. Kong, and now we have to wait a few more days. The king of lizards and the high flying ape are now set to face off on March 31st, instead of the original date of March 26th. The movie will still be available to stream on HBO Max and available in theaters at the same time. The film will still launch internationally on March 26th in territories where HBO Max is not available—so watch out for spoilers!

Maybe we’re a little dramatic because it’s only a few days’ worths of difference. However, after the trailer release this past Sunday, the anticipation for this movie skyrocketed. The trailer was one of the most epic things we’ve seen so far this year. Not to mention the sheer turmoil of having to watch our faves fight each other. We’re still blaming all of humanity for this, and we just know they did something they had no business doing—a running theme in this franchise.

If we look at this with the glass half full, the extra days give us time to prepare ourselves for the battle of the ages. There is more time for either Godzilla or Kong fans to win people over to their side when it comes to winning between them. Or you could make your way over to the team “let them be friends’, plenty of snacks and beverages to go around there.

Warner Bros. has not stated why the small delay, but with some luck, it will be the only delay. Once again, the trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong looked phenomenal. Maybe they’re adding an extra scene of Godzilla and Kong telling humanity to go to hell. Who knows, but we’ll be ready either way. We’re all stuck at home as the pandemic rages on, and it’s great to have something to look forward to, even if it’s a few days late. Plus, now we all have an excuse to revisit Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. So, all is not lost.