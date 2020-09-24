The new Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite are more powerful, use less power
The Amazon Fire TV lineup is now four strong, with two new models on the bottom end.
Amazon today announced two new Fire TV Stick models that round out the bottom half of the Fire TV lineup — and just in time to make use of that slick new Amazon Fire TV user interface.
Both the new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite top out at 1080p resolution, but both support HDR10+ and HLG. (No Dolby Vision, folks. For that you'll have to bump up to the Fire TV Stick 4K or Fire TV Cube.) Both models are 50 percent more powerful and use 50 percent less power than previous models.
The new Fire TV Stick has a new processor that makes it 50 percent more powerful than the previous generation, Amazon says.
Other difference for the Fire TV Stick Lite is that it comes with a lesser remote control. It's still got voice control for Alexa but lacks dedicated volume and power buttons.
So that sets the current Amazon Fire TV lineup thusly:
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite ($29.99, released in 2020): The most basic of the bunch, with 1080p video, a basic remote control and support for HDR10+ and HLG.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick ($39.99, released in 2020): A step up with a better remote control with volume and power buttons.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K ($49.99, released in 2018): This is what we'd recommend for most folks at this point. You get full 4K support with Dolby Vision for HDR and Dolby Atmos for audio (you'll need a TV and sound system that supports those things, too, of course). Plus the improved remote control.
- Amazon Fire TV Cube ($119.99, released in 2019): This is the big daddy. It's got everything the Fire TZ Stick 4K has, plus a built-in microphone array for hands-free voice commands via Amazon Alexa.
