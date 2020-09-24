The new Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite are more powerful, use less power

Amazon today announced two new Fire TV Stick models that round out the bottom half of the Fire TV lineup — and just in time to make use of that slick new Amazon Fire TV user interface.

Both the new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite top out at 1080p resolution, but both support HDR10+ and HLG. (No Dolby Vision, folks. For that you'll have to bump up to the Fire TV Stick 4K or Fire TV Cube.) Both models are 50 percent more powerful and use 50 percent less power than previous models.

The new Fire TV Stick has a new processor that makes it 50 percent more powerful than the previous generation, Amazon says.

Other difference for the Fire TV Stick Lite is that it comes with a lesser remote control. It's still got voice control for Alexa but lacks dedicated volume and power buttons.

So that sets the current Amazon Fire TV lineup thusly: