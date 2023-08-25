The One Show announces shake-up as new presenter is confirmed

The One Show has revealed that Roman Kemp will be a permanent host on the popular talk show, so fans will be seeing a shake-up over the coming weeks.

The programme has confirmed that Alex Jones will remain as the regular host on every episode of the weekday show and Roman Kemp and Jermaine Jenas will share hosting duties.

Announcing the exciting news in a statement, Roman said: "I’m very excited to become a permanent presenter on The One Show — I have had so much fun filming with the team already over the past year on the sofa.

"It’s a dream come true to be on primetime BBC One, bringing the best topical news and entertainment to the nation."

This isn't the only BBC show Roman will be fronting, as he recently confirmed he was hosting his first-ever quiz show for the broadcaster.

Announcing the news on Instagram, he wrote: "My first ever quiz show The Finish Line starts on BBC One in 10 minutes! If you missed it you can catch on @bbciplayer. Starts today and will be with you every weekday for the next month. You won’t be able to get rid of @realsarahgreene and I 😂.



"I’m so excited to hear what you think of it 🙏🏼❤️ Massive love to @bbc @potatoitv the creation of this new beast!"

A post shared by Roman Kemp (@romankemp) A photo posted by on

The Finish Line sees five contestants racing against each other on moving podiums while answering general knowledge questions. But the more you know the further you go, with the aim of the game to make it to the finish line before your rivals.

Roman serves as quizmaster on the show with Sarah Greene joining him as adjudicator, and now fans will be seeing even more of Roman as he adds more episodes of The One Show to his schedule.

While Roman takes on a permanent role, Ronan Keating will be doing fewer shows and has made the decision to take a step back: "I’ll be doing less shows this year due to my performing and recording schedule but I’m still very much part of the family and wish Roman the best of luck."

Meanwhile, Desert Island Discs presenter Lauren Laverne has been given a "regular spot on the sofa" according to the BBC, so there's plenty of exciting things to come for the weekday programme.

The One Show airs weeknights from 7 pm on BBC One.