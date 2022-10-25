The Pact fans reckon 'manipulative' mum is '100% dodge'

What's really going on with Connor and Christine?

The Pact season 2 introduced us to a brand new story and set of characters. But fans were immediately distrustful of Christine Rees (Rakie Ayola), the protagonist of this series.

On the surface, Christine seems to be a normal woman. She's got a good career as a social worker, she's got children who she loves, so nothing out of the ordinary.

But we soon learn in The Pact season 2 that one of her children, Liam, died tragically and she acts strange when a stranger named Connor (Jordan Wilks) arrives in search of his real family, claiming he's Christine's long-lost son.

It didn't take long for fans to suspect Christine wasn't being honest, especially when she refused to speak to her children about what happened to their father, who is not on the scene. Her youngest son Jamie (Aaron Anthony) confronted her in the first episode, but she was defensive.

Jamie asked: "Why did dad leave? Mum, we never talk about it."

While Christine's daughter Megan (Mali Ann Rees) added: "Every time we ask you about the past you get defensive."

But all Christine said was: "Because there's no point dwelling on the past, what's important is us — here now. It's like I told you, I came home one day, and your father was gone. That's all I know. This boy is not a part of our family."

So with the family conflicted about both their absent father and newcomer Connor, fans have taken to Twitter to discuss Christine, with one even calling her "interfering and manipulative".

Mum has a bit of a dark or secret past then? #ThePactOctober 24, 2022 See more

This mum is very interfering and/or manipulative #ThePactOctober 24, 2022 See more

The mum is 100% dodge #ThePactOctober 24, 2022 See more

Their mum obviously has a dark secret !#ThePactOctober 24, 2022 See more

Another has suggested that both Connor and Christine are equally as suspicious, and that they're keen to see how things develop as the story goes on. Do they actually know each other?

Episode One: A dark and captivating tale, as we meet a man named Connor, who claims to be the brother of Christine's adult children. I'm not sure I trust either Connor or Christine, as both seem capable of some shady behaviour, and I'm interested to see how it develops. #ThePactOctober 24, 2022 See more

The episode ended on a dramatic note, after Christine's eldest son Will (Lloyd Everitt) tracked down Connor and beat him up, and Christine found her way into his flat where she discovered photos of her family on the wall, and the two got into an argument.

After making a comment about her other children, Christine said: "Please don't pretend to know my family" and Connor responded: "Nah, I know plenty — more than you think."

The episode ended soon after Christine threatened Connor, saying: "You really don't want to cross me". But what does that mean, and is she hiding something?

The Pact continues on BBC One on Monday, October 31 at 9 pm. Episodes are also available on demand via BBC iPlayer.