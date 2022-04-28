The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant: more celebrity names announced for the bank holiday celebration

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant promises to be a hugely exciting way to mark Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne, and we've now got full details of who we can expect to see at the event.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant — which is a separate event to The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration on May 15 — is set to take place on Sunday, June 5. This 3km-long procession has been designed to have all the excitement of a carnival, involves more than 10,000 people, and will be split into four distinct acts, beginning with a procession along The Mall in London.

The first act, "For Queen and Country" begins with the bells of Westminster Abbey as they rang out on Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, followed by a military parade featuring 200 horses and 1750 soldiers from across the Commonwealth. It will also be used as a moment to celebrate the hard work that key workers throughout the country put in every single day.

Torvill and Dean are just two of the famous faces taking part in The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant. (Image credit: ITV)

Act Two, "The Time of Our Lives" attempts to chart how culture throughout the Commonwealth has evolved across Her Majesty's reign. We'll be seeing some of the 150 stars attached to the project alongside 2500 volunteers to mark the changing trends, styles and fashions of the past seven decades

Expect to see the likes of Sir Cliff Richard, Alan Titchmarsh, Dame Shirley Bassey, Torvill and Dean, Rosie Jones, Bill Bailey and even Basil Brush cropping up, plus a special appearance from Doctor Who's most famous creature, the Daleks and a range of cars from the James Bond movies.

The third act is "Let's Celebrate", a 12-part play told through a carnival-style parade telling the story of the Queen's life, with appearances from corgis, horses, BMX stunt riders and a huge wire bust of the Queen set to appear.

Finally, there's "Happy and Glorious", which will take place right in front of Buckingham Palace and will feature musical tributes to the Queen, including a performance led by Ed Sheeran.

Speaking to ITV, the show's director, David Zolkwer, said the organizers want to "hold some surprises back for the day", so there are bound to be even more special moments in store for the bank holiday celebration.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant takes place on Sunday, June 5, the final day of the four-day bank holiday weekend marking the Queen's 70-year reign. The event will be broadcast live on BBC One.