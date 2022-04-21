The Queen to be entertained by Hollywood superstar at her Platinum Jubilee TV special
By Claire Crick published
The celebrity lineup has been announced for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration on ITV.
Next month will see a very special celebration coming to ITV as The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration airs — and there are some very famous faces joining the show to entertain Her Majesty and other members of the Royal Family.
Hollywood royalty Tom Cruise, who'll soon be seen in Top Gun: Maverick, will be leading an all-star cast of British and international talent including Dame Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis, Omid Djalili, Adjoa Andoh, and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Ant & Dec, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Mo Farah, Dame Maureen Lipman, Sir David Jason, Alan Titchmarsh, Dame Kelly Holmes, Moira Stuart and Sir Trevor McDonald will also be part of the star-studded line-up.
And if that wasn't enough, we will also be treated to special performances from Keala Settle, Gregory Porter and Katherine Jenkins as they pay tribute to The Queen’s remarkable 70 years of service.
The special live broadcast will be hosted by Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham from the private grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 15 and music will be provided by a 75-piece orchestra comprised of Tri-Service personnel and augmented with members of The National Symphony Orchestra.
As well as musical entertainment, there will also be a theatrical arena event which will see acts reflecting on key moments in history. Dame Helen Mirren will take on the role of Queen Elizabeth I, whilst a cast of ‘Queen’s Players’ will be introduced by a character called ‘The Herald’ played by Omid Djalili.
Katie Rawcliffe, Head of ITV Entertainment Commissioning said: "We’re thrilled to be broadcasting the first televised event for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee here on ITV. To mark this momentous occasion, we’ll be bringing the nation a celebratory, star-studded show, complete with show-stopping performances and an epic journey through history, told by some of the most well-renowned and respected names in film and television."
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be broadcast live from the private grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 15 on ITV and ITV Hub.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.