The Queen to be entertained by Hollywood superstar at her Platinum Jubilee TV special

Next month will see a very special celebration coming to ITV as The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration airs — and there are some very famous faces joining the show to entertain Her Majesty and other members of the Royal Family.

Hollywood royalty Tom Cruise, who'll soon be seen in Top Gun: Maverick, will be leading an all-star cast of British and international talent including Dame Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis, Omid Djalili, Adjoa Andoh, and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Ant & Dec, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Mo Farah, Dame Maureen Lipman, Sir David Jason, Alan Titchmarsh, Dame Kelly Holmes, Moira Stuart and Sir Trevor McDonald will also be part of the star-studded line-up.

Top Gun star Tom Cruise will be entertaining Her Majesty The Queen for her jubilee. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

And if that wasn't enough, we will also be treated to special performances from Keala Settle, Gregory Porter and Katherine Jenkins as they pay tribute to The Queen’s remarkable 70 years of service.

The special live broadcast will be hosted by Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham from the private grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 15 and music will be provided by a 75-piece orchestra comprised of Tri-Service personnel and augmented with members of The National Symphony Orchestra.

Dame Helen Mirren will also take centre stage at The Queen's celebrations. (Image credit: Getty)

As well as musical entertainment, there will also be a theatrical arena event which will see acts reflecting on key moments in history. Dame Helen Mirren will take on the role of Queen Elizabeth I, whilst a cast of ‘Queen’s Players’ will be introduced by a character called ‘The Herald’ played by Omid Djalili.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of ITV Entertainment Commissioning said: "We’re thrilled to be broadcasting the first televised event for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee here on ITV. To mark this momentous occasion, we’ll be bringing the nation a celebratory, star-studded show, complete with show-stopping performances and an epic journey through history, told by some of the most well-renowned and respected names in film and television."

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be broadcast live from the private grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 15 on ITV and ITV Hub.