The scale of Stranger Things 4 is ‘out of this world’ – Sadie Sink

The wait is nearly over for fans of Stranger Things. Soon, almost three years after season 3, Stranger Things season 4 will premiere on Netflix and star Sadie Sink teases that it is ‘bizarre’ and ‘really scary’.

Sadie joined the Hawkins gang as acrobatic skateboarder Max Mayfield in season 2 way back in 2017 and the 20-year-old has seen some sights in her short career, but nothing compared with what awaits Stranger Things aficionados on May 27.

“It’s the most bizarre season we’ve ever had,” Sadie told People magazine. “Just the scale of it is out of this world.”

What that means precisely she is contracted to keep secret… BUT there is a new villain that will terrify the Hawkins team and Netflix subscribers alike. The creature is ‘really scary’ according to Sadie.

“We get to explore a lot of different themes and different sides of the characters that everyone knows and loves, so I'm looking forward to it.”

The trailer for Stranger Things season 4 dropped in early April and among many tantalising glimpses, it featured Max at the grave of her dead brother Billy.

In voiceover, while appearing to levitate, Max says: “Dear Billy, I don’t know if you can hear this, everything’s been a total disaster. For a while we tried to be happy, normal, I know that’s… impossible.”

Sadie said: “I can't say anything about the floating… That's a wild episode though.”

There is the real threat of war in Stranger Things 4 (curious, then, that much of the action takes place in a Russian prison camp) and as a US military leader tells Eleven they can’t win it without her, she reveals: “I don’t have my powers”.

So much climactic, other-worldly drama to anticipate.

After three years away, Sadie can be forgiven for being a little… overwrought. “It’s coming!” she says.

With it though is the bittersweet knowledge that season 5 is the end of the Stranger Things arc.

“I would go on forever if they wanted to," she said. “We've built a family at this point and it's a really special and unique bond. I'm going to miss everyone.”

The first half of Stranger Things 4 debuts on Netflix on Friday, May 27. The second half will land on July 1.