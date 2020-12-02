The 'Vikings' final season trailer is here, and it's intense

I've got to admit, I've not watched Vikings on Amazon Prime Video. In a world of Game of Thrones and so many other great series, my brain only had so much room for more medieval violence and sex and violence and more sex and a distinct lack of electricity and running water. Plus it's cold in that part of the world, and I'm from Florida.

But the new trailer for the final season of Vikings has me convinced it's time to rectify that.

The final season begins on Dec. 30, 2020, and runs through March 2021. As has been the case with other recent Amazon exclusives like Season 2 of The Boys and the upcoming Season 5 of The Expanse, Amazon isn't going to drop the entire season at once for easy binging. Instead, we'll have to consume things weekly. (Though likely with a three-episode drop at the jump.)

If, like me, you're new to Vikings, here's what you have to look forward to:

Vikings follows the adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok the greatest hero of his age. The series tells the sagas of Ragnar's band of Viking brothers and his family, as he rises to become King of the Viking tribes. As well as being a fearless warrior, Ragnar embodies the Norse traditions of devotion to the gods, legend has it that he was a direct descendant of Odin, the god of war and warriors.

Fair enough.

All you'll need to watch all the action come Dec. 30 is an Amazon Prime account, and chances are you've already got one of those. If not, get too it. Ragnarok is coming.