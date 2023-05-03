The Windsors' Camilla star Haydn Gwynne 'disinvited' to royal events: we wonder why?!

Haydn Gwynne has starred in two royal shows in recent years, playing Queen Consort Camilla in Channel 4 comedy The Windsors and Susan Hussey in the fifth series of Netflix drama, The Crown.

And the 65-year-old actor believes those roles may have made her a persona non grata at some royal charity events!

First aired in 2016, The Windsors has made headlines in the past for its tongue-in-cheek take on life at Buckingham Palace.

Indeed Camilla is portrayed as a chain-smoking villain who tried to blow up the royal family in the first season of the Channel 4 show, while constantly scheming to bring down Kate!

"I said very early on with The Windsors that maybe we could kiss goodbye to the Honours List," she explained when we spoke to her about The Windsors Coronation Special.

"In the last few years, I've been disinvited from a few things where royals are present. Not on the say-so of the royal family themselves, but because the charity thinks a picture of me with a real Camilla or Charles would be jumped on in an unhelpful way!"

Harry Enfield and Haydn Gwynne play Charles and Camilla in The Windsors. (Image credit: Channel 4)

While some of the characters in The Windsors bear a slight resemblance to their real-life counterparts, Haydn says she relishes playing a villainous version of the King's wife.

"I've never really thought of my Camilla as being very close to the real-life Camilla," she explains. "There are portrayals in the series which are much sort of closer to the bone. With Camilla, there was always a clear distinction. She's still the soap-opera villainess, which is always good fun to play, and because it's comedy and very silly and ridiculous, that makes it even more joyful.

"Nobody is watching The Windsors and saying 'I think that's what they're really like', it’s obviously satire."

The Windsors Coronation Special is available to stream on All4 in the UK now.