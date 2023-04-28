The Windsors Coronation special: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

The Windsors Coronation special at last sees Harry Enfield's Charles get his big moment as he's crowned King.

Anyone who's ever watched the joyous Channel 4 comedy will know that Charles has always dreamed of his big day and has made perfectly clear to William that it's him first, and then Wills.

But, things never go entirely smoothly for Charles and his villainous wife, Camilla (Haydn Gwynne). Plus, throw in Harry and Meghan and you have a recipe for complete Coronation carnage.

Here's everything we know about the special including who's back…

The Windsors Coronation special will air on Channel 4 on Sunday 30 April at 9 pm. See our UK TV Guide for full listings.

The Windsors Coronation special plot

It's me! At last! (Image credit: Channel 4)

Charles wants a massive party, as does Camilla, who can’t wait to drape herself in diamonds and fur and wave at those "idiots" from the balcony. But Wills wants a budget Coronation to reflect the fact that we’re in the middle of a cost of living crisis.

Hugh Skinner, who plays Wills, explains how William and Kate want Charles to cut back. "They are trying to bring the budget down for the coronation, and as the Prince of Wales Wills has started a new out-and-about scheme, which he's really excited about," he explains. "And he's a bit upset that managing the coronation’s budget takes him away from that. Unfortunately, he can't really say "out and about", so Kate spends a lot of time helping him."

Meanwhile, over in California Harry and Meghan are concentrating on living a simple life after getting their Netflix series and Harry’s book out of the way. But will they really want to miss the biggest party in the world? So, how are they feeling about the firm? Harry actor Richard Goulding explains: "The joke in the show is that Harry isn’t the sharpest tool in the box, so I play it as if Harry is looking to Meghan to answer every question he’s asked. There's also that historical rivalry between Meghan and Kate (Louise Ford) and Pippa (Morgana Robinson), so there are lots of axes to grind in the show."

Elsewhere, Kate has a new friend in Sophie Wessex (Anna Morris), but has again upset her sister Pippa Middleton (Morgana Robinson).

Cast

Harry Enfield stars as King Charles. Also returning are Haydn Gwynne as Camilla, Louise Ford as Kate, Hugh Skinner as Wills, Richard Goulding as Harry and Kathryn Drysdale as Meghan. Not forgetting Ellie White as Beatrice and Celeste Dring as Eugenie. Plus, Vicki Pepperdine as Anne and Matthew Cottle as Edward.

Joining the cast are Anna Morris as Sophie Wessex and ex-Doctor Who star Peter Davison as the ghost of King William IV. However, there’s no mention of Katy Wix returning as Fergie or Tim Walllers as Prince Andrew, so it looks like they’re not in the special.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Channel 4 has finally released one...