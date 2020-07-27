The Witcher: Blood Origin is a 1,200-year-old Gerald of Rivia prequel

Henry Cavill in "The Witcher" on Netflix. A prequel spinoff set 1,200 years in the past is coming to the streaming service.

While some of us are still trying to make sense of the multiple timelines that is The Witcher series, Netflix has announced that it's bringing a prequel to the streaming service in the future. (That's assuming we're on the same timeline as Netflix, but I digress.

The new series — called The Witcher: Blood Origin — will be set some 1,200 years before Geralt of Rivia came into the picture. The tweet announcing the spinoff tells of a time before "the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one" — suggesting that there was such a time in which those worlds were separate. It's also a time before "the first Witcher came to be."

1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be. Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part live-action The Witcher spin-off series from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.July 27, 2020

The new series will be a six-part live-action gig from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who wrote and produced on the first season of The Witcher.

No word on when, exactly, we can expect the prequel, but chances are it's not imminent.

The current Witcher series stars Henry Cavill in the title role.