'The Witcher': Henry Cavill 'absolutely' committed to seven seasons of the Netflix show

Henry Cavill is more than happy to keep playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's epic fantasy series, The Witcher.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill made it clear just how determined he is to support The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich's seven-season plan for the main show.

When asked about future seasons of the show, he said he would 'absolutely' want to stay, adding "as long as we can keep telling great stories which honor [author Andrzej] Sapkowksi's work."

Henry Cavill's commitment to Geralt is evident from the way he talks about working through the terrible injury he suffered whilst shooting the second season of the fantasy series. He explained: "It was a very, very bad tear, and I was very lucky that it wasn't a complete detachment of the hamstring."

Cavill's hamstring tear forced the show to rearrange its production schedule so he could receive physical therapy and still shoot other scenes. "The difficulty was working while I was injured", he adds. "Because I wanted to do more for the production — I know how important it was for them to get stuff done.

"So it was having to find that balance between, ‘Yes, let’s push, push, push,’ and, ‘Whoa, hold on, if I tear this further, it’s the end of my action career.’ That was my worst moment of the past year — professionally.”

Despite his injury, Henry Cavill goes on to make it clear that he doesn't want to slow down anytime soon. "I'm very happy to keep doing movies that use action as a form of storytelling, and I have no particular desire to say 'I just want to do drama now'.

"I enjoy being in the best shape of my life, year after year, despite the injuries. I want to be pushed so I can get better. I don't want to sit down."

Cavill's desire to remain in the role is the latest in a slew of good news for Witcher fans. Recently, Lauren Hissrich teased what we can expect in the second animated feature after The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and we finally received a trailer for The Witcher season 2 at the end of October.

The Witcher season 2 premieres on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 17.